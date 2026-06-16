The Indian Army has issued Requests for Information (RFIs) for the procurement of Basic Target Systems, including multirotor copters and swarm drones, as well as Intermediate Target Systems in the form of rockets, to strengthen air defence training against modern aerial threats.





These RFIs, published on 15 June 2026, are open until 24 August 2026, marking a significant step in modernising training infrastructure for counter-drone and missile defence.





The Army Air Defence Directorate has formally released RFIs for the Basic Target System, which includes multirotor copters and swarm drones. These platforms are intended to simulate hostile aerial threats during training exercises.





By incorporating such systems, the Army aims to provide realistic scenarios for its personnel, ensuring they are prepared to counter drones, UAV swarms, and other low-altitude aerial threats that have become increasingly prevalent in modern warfare.





The RFIs also cover the Intermediate Target System, specifically rockets designed to replicate fast-moving aerial targets. These rockets will serve as infrared target systems, enabling air defence units to practise engagements against threats such as cruise missiles and advanced drones.





The introduction of rocket-based targets is expected to enhance the realism of training, allowing operators to refine their skills in tracking, locking, and neutralising high-speed aerial objects.





The procurement initiative reflects the Army’s recognition of evolving aerial threat environments. With drones and loitering munitions being widely deployed in conflicts worldwide, the Indian Army is prioritising the integration of advanced training systems to ensure its air defence units remain combat-ready.





The inclusion of swarm drones in the Basic Target System is particularly significant, as it mirrors the emerging challenge of coordinated drone attacks, which require sophisticated detection and neutralisation strategies.





These RFIs are part of a broader modernisation drive under the Army’s transformation vision. The emphasis on indigenous solutions under the “Buy Indian – IDDM” category highlights the push towards self-reliance in defence technology.





Domestic defence firms and start-ups are expected to respond to these RFIs, offering innovative solutions that align with the Army’s operational requirements. This initiative also opens opportunities for collaboration between established defence manufacturers and emerging technology companies specialising in unmanned systems.





The timeline for submission, closing on 24 August 2026, provides industry stakeholders with a window to propose systems that meet the Army’s specifications. The procurement of these target systems will not only enhance training realism but also contribute to the development of a robust ecosystem for indigenous drone and rocket technologies.





By investing in such systems, the Army is ensuring that its personnel are equipped to handle the complexities of modern aerial warfare, where drones and missiles are central to adversary strategies.





The move also underscores the Army’s proactive approach in adapting to technological advancements. Training with realistic aerial targets will bridge the gap between simulation and live combat scenarios, thereby improving operational readiness.





The adoption of swarm drone targets, in particular, will prepare soldiers for the tactical challenges posed by massed drone assaults, which have been observed in recent conflicts across different theatres.





Agencies







