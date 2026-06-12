



The Indian Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists have successfully completed a complex, week‑long operation to remove an unexploded missile lodged inside the Greek‑owned Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Olympic Life at Kochi, neutralising a grave maritime threat, according to a report by Maritime Executive.





The tanker, attacked off Oman on 26 May, sustained hull damage and carried the live ordnance embedded in a fuel tank until its safe extraction in India.





The Marshall Islands‑flagged Olympic Life departed Fujairah in late May, bound for Kochi. On 26 May, while transiting near Oman, the crew reported a missile strike that tore a substantial hole in the hull.





Though the vessel continued its voyage, checks revealed that an unexploded missile had penetrated multiple bulkheads and lodged deep inside a fuel tank. The discovery raised serious concerns, as any mishandling of the ordnance could have triggered a catastrophic explosion.





Upon arrival at Kochi, the Southern Naval Command dispatched a specialist EOD team to assess and neutralise the threat. The operation was far from straightforward. The missile had traversed several structural compartments before embedding itself in the fuel tank, creating a highly volatile situation.





The team adopted a phased approach, employing advanced diagnostic techniques to identify and isolate the detonation mechanism. Only after ensuring that the warhead could not detonate during handling did they proceed with extraction.





The removal process lasted seven days, underscoring the complexity and danger of the mission. Naval specialists carefully extracted the warhead and the remains of the missile’s airframe, transporting all recovered components to a secure naval facility for detailed forensic examination.





Officials confirmed that no injuries occurred during the operation, and the vessel’s crew remained safe throughout. The tanker has since completed repairs and departed Kochi for Singapore.





The Indian Navy emphasised that its intervention was conducted without regard to the vessel’s nationality or ownership, reaffirming its role as a responsible maritime force committed to global maritime safety.





The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the operation demonstrated India’s technical expertise in explosive ordnance disposal, effective inter‑agency coordination, and readiness to respond to unconventional maritime threats. The Navy’s prompt action also reinforced its position as a trusted security partner in the Indian Ocean Region, where attacks on merchant shipping have become increasingly frequent.





The Olympic Life, operated by Olympic Shipping & Management of Athens with technical management by Springfield Shipping, had no Indian nationals onboard. Nevertheless, the Navy’s response showcased India’s commitment to safeguarding international commercial shipping.





The incident also drew attention to the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC‑IOR), which relayed the alert and facilitated rapid coordination between the vessel and Indian authorities. The IFC‑IOR continues to play a crucial role in monitoring maritime threats and ensuring timely responses across the region.





This successful disposal operation comes amid heightened maritime tensions in the Gulf of Oman, where multiple vessels have been targeted in recent weeks.





The Indian Navy’s ability to neutralise such threats not only reassures shipping companies but also strengthens India’s standing as a proactive guardian of maritime security in volatile waters.





Agencies







