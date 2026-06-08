



Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono on Sunday pitched strongly for deeper bilateral ties with India, expressing confidence that the 8th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) would deliver tangible outcomes.





Speaking in New Delhi, he emphasised the importance of the tracking mechanism to comprehensively review the strategic trajectory of cooperation between the two nations.





He noted that this meeting was crucial to assess progress since the last JCM held in 2022, address outstanding issues of mutual interest, and follow up on commitments made during President Prabowo Subianto’s State Visit to India in January 2025. Sugiono underlined that the discussions would chart the way forward to translate the partnership into more concrete results.





Reflecting on the recent diplomatic momentum, the Indonesian Foreign Minister drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier visit to Jakarta, which he described as a significant milestone in bilateral relations.





He expressed optimism that the current meeting would be fruitful and deliver multiple outcomes. Sugiono also conveyed his appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, noting that he had visited New Delhi only weeks earlier and would always seek opportunities to return. He stressed that this visit was aimed at deepening the relationship between the two countries.





Sugiono, accompanied by Marlyn Maisarah Sugiono and a high-level delegation, co-chaired the JCM alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. This platform was designed to review progress on structural commitments, particularly those agreed during President Subianto’s landmark visit in 2025.





The discussions also built upon the recent meeting of 14 May, when Jaishankar met Sugiono in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting. Following that interaction, Jaishankar had posted on X that he was glad to welcome his Indonesian counterpart and had reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including cooperation within ASEAN.





The diplomatic momentum has extended into the security domain. Pursuant to the MoU on Counter Terrorism signed in 2004, India and Indonesia have maintained a robust dialogue in this area. The 6th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism was held in Jakarta on 23 August 2024, underscoring the continuity of this cooperation.





Both nations, the largest democracies in South and Southeast Asia respectively, have seen their ties flourish since the elevation of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.





This latest engagement comes at a pivotal time for regional cooperation. India and Indonesia are actively participating in ASEAN-led mechanisms and initiatives, including the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for 2026-2030.





The visit is widely viewed as a vital step in ensuring that bilateral momentum remains dynamic and responsive to the evolving geopolitical landscape in the Indo-Pacific. Observers note that the strengthening of ties between New Delhi and Jakarta is not only strategic but also essential for maintaining stability and fostering cooperation across the wider region.





ANI







