



Larsen & Toubro has formally entered India’s fast-growing data centre sector with the launch of a new wholly owned step-down subsidiary, LTA Data Centres Private Limited.





The incorporation was carried out through Vyoma.AI Limited, L&T’s dedicated arm for artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The new entity was officially registered on 20 June 2026, and its creation was disclosed in an exchange filing on 25 June 2026.





The establishment of LTADCPL underscores L&T’s ambition to strengthen its presence in digital infrastructure, a sector witnessing exponential growth due to rising demand for data storage, cloud computing, and AI-driven services.





The company has clarified that LTADCPL will focus exclusively on developing data centres and offering technology-enabled services, positioning itself to capture opportunities in one of the fastest-expanding segments of India’s digital economy.





Vyoma.AI, along with its nominee shareholder, subscribed to the entire paid-up capital of the new company, amounting to ₹1 lakh. This gives Vyoma.AI complete ownership of LTADCPL. The authorised capital of the company also stands at ₹1 lakh, divided into 1,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹100 each. Since the incorporation is recent, LTADCPL has not yet commenced business operations, but investors and industry watchers are expected to closely monitor its future announcements.





Industry experts note that India’s data centre market is entering a high-growth phase, driven by factors such as stricter data localisation requirements, increasing cloud adoption, rapid enterprise digital transformation, and the surge in AI applications.





Hyperscalers, cloud service providers, and AI companies are aggressively expanding their capacity, and L&T’s entry through LTADCPL could place it in a favourable position to benefit from this wave of investment.





This move also reflects L&T’s broader strategy of diversifying into future-ready businesses beyond its traditional strengths in engineering, construction, and manufacturing. By leveraging Vyoma.AI’s expertise in artificial intelligence, the company is aligning itself with global trends where AI and digital infrastructure are becoming central to economic competitiveness.





The announcement comes at a time when India is witnessing significant investments in data centres from both domestic and international players. L&T’s entry adds weight to the sector, given its reputation for execution in large-scale infrastructure projects.





The company’s ability to integrate engineering excellence with emerging technologies could make LTADCPL a strong contender in shaping India’s next-generation digital backbone.





Investors are expected to track developments such as project pipelines, capacity additions, and potential partnerships that may emerge from LTADCPL. The subsidiary’s progress will be crucial in determining how L&T positions itself against established players in the data centre space and how it leverages its AI-focused subsidiary to deliver differentiated services.





This incorporation is therefore not just a corporate formality but a strategic signal of L&T’s intent to play a leading role in India’s digital transformation journey. It highlights the company’s recognition that the future of infrastructure is increasingly digital, and that AI-driven services will be central to sustaining competitiveness in the years ahead.





Agencies







