



India’s Defence Ministry has signed a ₹449 crore contract with Accord Software and Systems Private Limited, Bangalore, for the procurement of 20 Enhanced Capability Global Navigation Satellite System (ECGNSS) jammers for the Indian Navy, marking a major boost to indigenous electronic warfare capabilities.





Designed to thwart enemy navigation systems, the GNSS jammers can disrupt tracking and counter signal spoofing. The systems will degrade adversary satellite navigation performance and provide spoofing functions, ensuring safer naval operations in multi-threat environments.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the contract was signed in New Delhi on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, under the “Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)” category. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh was present during the signing ceremony, underscoring the importance of the deal. The project mandates a minimum of 75 per cent indigenous content, reinforcing the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make-in-India initiatives.





The ECGNSS jammers are designed to counter hostile satellite navigation capabilities. Their functions include degrading the satellite signal acquisition and tracking performance of adversary GNSS receivers, as well as enabling signal spoofing or deceptive jamming.





These features will allow Indian naval vessels to operate securely even when adversaries attempt to track or interfere with their movements. By introducing spoofing capabilities, the systems can mislead enemy satellites and receivers, creating false positional data and protecting Indian assets from surveillance or targeting.





The induction of these jammers will pave the way for safe operations by the Navy’s ships in complex, multi-threat environments. Modern naval warfare increasingly relies on satellite-based navigation and targeting systems, and adversaries such as China and Pakistan have invested heavily in space-based surveillance.





Reports suggest that Pakistan has recently launched spy satellites with Chinese assistance, raising concerns about coordinated monitoring of Indian forces. The new jammers will provide India with a countermeasure to blind or deceive such hostile satellites, ensuring operational security during deployments.





Accord Software and Systems Private Limited, the Bangalore-based firm awarded the contract, has a strong track record in satellite navigation technologies. Its involvement in this project highlights the growing role of private Indian companies in defence manufacturing.





The deal also reflects the Defence Ministry’s broader strategy of diversifying suppliers while ensuring that critical technologies are developed and sustained domestically.





This acquisition is part of India’s wider defence modernisation programme, which has seen significant investments in electronic warfare, radar systems, and indigenous missile platforms. The emphasis on indigenisation reduces reliance on foreign suppliers, strengthens the domestic industrial base, and ensures that sensitive technologies remain under national control.





The ₹449 crore contract is not only a technological milestone but also an economic one, as it is expected to generate employment opportunities across the defence supply chain, particularly benefiting MSMEs engaged in component manufacturing.





Strategically, the deployment of ECGNSS jammers will enhance the survivability of Indian Navy vessels in contested environments. By denying adversaries accurate satellite navigation data, the systems will provide a tactical edge in maritime operations.





Their integration into naval platforms will strengthen India’s maritime security architecture at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.





The Defence Ministry described the agreement as a critical milestone in ongoing efforts to bolster defence capabilities and indigenise advanced military technology. It aligns with India’s long-term vision of becoming a net security provider in the region, ensuring that its armed forces are equipped with cutting-edge, domestically developed systems.





Agencies







