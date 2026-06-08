



Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a sharp message at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2026, underscoring India’s independent foreign policy and rejecting any notion of external diktats, as reported by Zee News.





Speaking at a plenary session moderated by India Today, Putin emphasised that India has consistently pursued its own course in global affairs, never acting under the dictates of foreign countries. He drew a parallel with China, noting that sovereignty and sovereign decision-making cannot be contested.





Putin highlighted the depth of the India-Russia partnership, stressing that it extends beyond trade into joint development projects. He described the relationship as one founded on mutual trust and brotherhood, pointing to decades of military collaboration as a cornerstone of bilateral ties.





He reminded the audience that India has procured several aircraft and helicopters from Russia, reinforcing the long-standing defence cooperation between the two nations.





The Russian President also hinted at the Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter aircraft, describing it as one of the most advanced platforms and confirming that it has been offered to India. This potential collaboration, if realised, would mark a significant step in India’s airpower modernisation and further deepen defence ties.





Putin linked this offer to the broader tradition of joint projects, citing the BrahMos missile programme as a successful example of Indo-Russian cooperation, where experts from both countries worked together to produce a globally recognised system.





In his remarks, Putin took aim at the United States, criticising attempts to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia. He warned that such moves are detrimental to international relations and bilateral ties, stressing that putting pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is counterproductive given India’s global stature as the most populous country and a leading economy. He reiterated that India’s sovereign choices must be respected, and external interference undermines stability.





The Russian leader also praised India’s human capital, lauding the talent pool and educational standards. He noted that Indian professionals have achieved worldwide recognition, particularly in coding and software engineering, which he described as a testament to the country’s competence and global reputation.





He characterised India-Russia ties as “very good, trust-based, brotherly relations in all senses of the word,” underscoring the unique nature of the partnership.





Putin’s remarks at SPIEF 2026 reinforced Moscow’s commitment to New Delhi as a strategic partner, while simultaneously sending a strong message to Washington. By offering advanced platforms like the Su-57 and celebrating joint successes such as BrahMos, Russia signalled its intent to continue deepening cooperation with India across defence and technology.





The emphasis on sovereignty and trust highlighted the resilience of the bilateral relationship in the face of external pressures, positioning India and Russia as enduring allies in a shifting global order.





Agencies







