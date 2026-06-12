



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to France on 13–14 June 2026 is unlikely to see the formal announcement of the ₹3.25 lakh crore Rafale deal, though negotiations are intensifying, according to a report by Business Line.





France has conveyed that it is comfortable sharing technology and aligning the Rafale program with India’s Make in India initiative. Senior French diplomatic sources emphasised that the relationship has matured into an equal partnership, moving beyond the conventional provider-customer dynamic.





The proposed acquisition involves 114 Rafale fighter jets, with 90 to be manufactured in India and 24 delivered in fly-away condition.





This marks a significant shift from India’s earlier Rafale procurements in 2016 and 2025, when all aircraft were supplied directly from France. For the first time, Rafales will be produced outside France, reflecting a new model of industrial cooperation and strategic autonomy.





French diplomatic sources emphasised that the deal is evolving into an equal partnership rather than a supplier-client relationship. India formally issued a Letter of Request (LoR) in May 2026, seeking commercial and technical responses. France is expected to reply within two to three months, after which formal negotiations on costs, localisation levels, and industrial participation will begin.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh has confirmed that Dassault Aviation initially offered 40 per cent localisation, but India is pushing for 50 per cent or more to strengthen domestic aerospace manufacturing.





The Macron government is also considering India’s demand for access to source codes, which would allow the indigenous integration of weapons such as the Astra beyond-visual-range missile and the BrahMos-NG cruise missile. While full source code transfer remains unlikely, discussions on Interface Control Documents (ICDs) are progressing, which would give India operational sovereignty in deploying indigenous systems.





The Rafale deal is strategically vital for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which currently operates 32 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 40. The induction of Rafales from 2029–30 onwards is expected to bridge this gap, enabling India to counter threats from both China and Pakistan.





The IAF already operates 36 Rafales at Ambala and Hasimara, and the Navy has ordered 26 Rafale-M jets for carrier operations. If the new deal is finalised, India’s Rafale fleet could exceed 176 aircraft, with the Navy’s additional request potentially raising the total beyond 200.





Diplomatic sources highlighted that this contract represents a departure from past defence agreements, embedding Indian components and weapons into the Rafale platform from the outset. The partnership is also expected to generate thousands of skilled jobs in India’s aerospace sector, with production hubs likely to include Hyderabad and Nagpur.





Beyond defence, Modi and Macron are scheduled to meet in Nice on 14 June, where discussions will also cover civil nuclear cooperation. French officials have expressed optimism about expanding collaboration in nuclear energy, citing India’s recent legislative reforms.





The talks may also touch upon India’s potential participation in France’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS), a sixth-generation fighter program, though no formal proposal has yet been made.





The Rafale negotiations underscore India’s broader push for strategic autonomy and industrial self-reliance, aligning with its long-term defence modernisation plans.





While the announcement may not occur during Modi’s visit, the groundwork being laid suggests that the deal is moving steadily towards conclusion by late 2026 or early 2027.





Agencies







