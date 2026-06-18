



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Wednesday on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where they reviewed bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to restore trade and expand economic ties.





Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi stated that the two leaders had engaged in wide-ranging discussions covering different aspects of India-Ukraine cooperation. He emphasised that both sides agreed on the need to restore trade ties to their pre-war levels.





PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent position of supporting peace and dialogue, stressing that India will always place the values of humanity above all else.





The bilateral meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, underlining the importance India attaches to its engagement with Ukraine.





President Zelenskyy highlighted the potential for deeper cooperation between the two countries. He noted that both sides are already implementing joint projects and agreed that these should be expanded further.





Zelenskyy remarked that Prime Minister Modi is keen on developing mutually beneficial relations with Ukraine and sees this partnership as a way to strengthen both nations. He added that there are promising industrial and other projects that can be implemented together, and both leaders agreed that their teams would work through the details.





The meeting took place against the backdrop of renewed international focus on the conflict in Ukraine during the G7 Summit. Earlier, G7 leaders issued a declaration reaffirming their support for Ukraine.





They pledged to provide additional air defence systems, interceptors and long-range ammunition, while also granting licences to expand Ukraine’s military production capabilities.





The G7 leaders further agreed to strengthen sanctions on Russia’s oil and gas sectors. They also committed to providing additional support to help Ukraine meet its energy needs ahead of the winter season, recognising the challenges posed by the ongoing conflict.





In their joint declaration, the G7 leaders reiterated their unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom. They commended the resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of prolonged conflict and reaffirmed their determination to stand by Ukraine in its struggle.





This meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy reflects India’s growing engagement with Ukraine and its broader role in international diplomacy. It also highlights India’s emphasis on peace, dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation, even as the global community continues to grapple with the consequences of the war in Ukraine.





ANI







