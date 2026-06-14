



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Nice, France to begin a six‑day European tour, with the centrepiece being a $39 billion deal for 114 Dassault Rafale fighter jets.





The agreement is stalled over India’s demand for full access to Interface Control Documents (ICDs), which would allow independent integration of indigenous weapons, while France insists on supervised integration. The visit also includes Slovakia and the G7 summit, making it a pivotal diplomatic and defence moment for India.





Modi landed in Nice on Friday, marking the start of a tour that will test whether India can secure the largest defence deal in its history. The Rafale acquisition, under the Multi‑Role Fighter Aircraft program, is valued at $39 billion and involves 114 aircraft.





India issued a formal Letter of Request last month, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh visited France in early June for preparatory talks with Dassault Aviation and MBDA. The Defence Acquisition Council approved the purchase on 12 February, but final clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security is pending.





The deal is stuck on a technical dispute over ICDs, which govern how the Rafale’s subsystems communicate. India insists on full access to ensure operational sovereignty, enabling integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra air‑to‑air missile and the BrahMos cruise missile without French approval.





France has offered supervised integration under Dassault’s oversight, but India’s defence establishment has made clear that sovereignty over mission systems is non‑negotiable. French diplomatic sources have recently signalled unprecedented willingness to align with India’s demands, suggesting a shift towards an equal partnership rather than a supplier‑client dynamic.





Under the proposed structure, 18 aircraft would be delivered directly from France, while 96 would be manufactured in India. TATA Advanced Systems Limited is set to produce fuselage sections in Hyderabad, with capacity for 24 per year.





Dassault estimates that up to 60 per cent of manufacturing value could be localised. This would mark the first time Rafales are produced outside France, embedding India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative into the programme. Localisation levels are projected to reach 55–60 per cent once airframe, engine, and avionics manufacturing are established domestically.





The Rafale acquisition represents a deliberate shift away from Russia, which has long been India’s primary fighter supplier. Delayed deliveries and sanctions have strained that relationship, making France India’s new anchor in combat aviation.





The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafales from the 2016 deal, and the Navy signed a $7.4 billion contract in April 2025 for 26 Rafale‑M jets. The new order would give the Air Force a fleet of F4‑standard aircraft, with 24 upgradable to the future F5 variant, potentially raising India’s Rafale fleet beyond 200 aircraft.





Modi’s meetings with President Emmanuel Macron in Nice will cover the full scope of the Special Global Strategic Partnership, formalised in February 2026. Around 12 new bilateral initiatives are expected, spanning civil nuclear cooperation, artificial intelligence, and a joint inauguration of Bharat Innovates, a showcase of Indian technology ventures.





France is India’s third‑largest EU trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching $15.82 billion in 2025–26. Discussions will also address Iran‑related tensions and the stalled India‑US trade deal.





On 14 June, Modi travels to Slovakia for the first visit by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1993. Talks with Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini will focus on trade, investment, automobile manufacturing, and railway cooperation, signalling India’s intent to diversify European partnerships beyond traditional anchors.





The G7 summit in Evian on 16–17 June will see PM Modi attend sessions on AI governance, international solidarity, and sustainable growth, reinforcing India’s role as a leading Global South voice. The tour concludes in Paris on 18 June at VivaTech, Europe’s largest technology and start-up event, where India will host the largest national pavilion.





India has ordered 970 new aircraft in the past three years, but the Rafale deal is pivotal. If concluded, it will reshape India’s defence posture for a generation.





If the ICD dispute derails it, the Air Force will be forced to rely on upgrades to ageing Su‑30MKIs and expanded production of the TEJAS, which cannot match the Rafale’s role. France has one week to signal its willingness to hand over the blueprints, while Modi has six days to press India’s case.





Agencies







