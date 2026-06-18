



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Paris on Wednesday evening for the final leg of his visit to France. His arrival in the French capital was marked by a warm reception from members of the Indian community, who gathered outside his hotel to greet him with cheers and expressions of support.





The enthusiastic welcome reflected the strong bond between the Indian diaspora and the Prime Minister, as he began his engagements in Paris.





In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi shared his appreciation for the reception, stating that he had reached Paris to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. He expressed pride in their efforts to strengthen ties between India and France, emphasising that the partnership between the two nations is vital for the progress of the planet. His remarks underscored the importance of the bilateral relationship, which has expanded across strategic, technological, and cultural domains.





The visit to Paris follows his participation in the G7 Summit in Evian, where he engaged in a series of meetings and discussions on pressing global issues.





At the summit, he addressed topics such as governance, artificial intelligence, and cooperation with the Global South. He highlighted India’s role in shaping international policy and stressed the importance of inclusive collaboration to promote prosperity worldwide.





In Paris, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and start-up event. At this forum, he is expected to showcase India’s growing innovation ecosystem and highlight the country’s advancements in technology.





His participation will underline India’s commitment to fostering global partnerships in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, where India advocates ethical and human-centric development.





The Prime Minister will also address members of the Indian community during a special diaspora event. This engagement is designed to strengthen cultural and social ties, while acknowledging the contributions of the diaspora in promoting India’s image abroad. A member of the Indian diaspora expressed hope to see the Prime Minister at the VivaTech Summit and voiced enthusiasm about collaborating with France on AI projects.





Rahis Bharti, director of cultural ensembles such as the Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, the Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band, and the Bollywood Masala Orchestra, described the occasion as a proud moment.





His group has been invited to present the culture and art of Rajasthan during the Prime Minister’s visit. Bharti noted that preparations were underway for a welcome ceremony, likening the atmosphere to festive celebrations such as Diwali. He highlighted that the Dhoad Group has performed in 119 countries over the past 26 years, continuing to showcase India’s cultural heritage on international platforms.





Earlier, after concluding his engagements at the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi posted on X that he had a productive round of meetings and interactions in Evian. He emphasised India’s views on governance and policy-making, while stressing the importance of working closely with the Global South to advance global prosperity.





During the summit, he also participated in a session on artificial intelligence, where he reiterated India’s commitment to ethical and inclusive AI development. He advocated ensuring that the benefits of emerging technologies reach developing countries, reinforcing India’s position as a responsible global stakeholder.





This final leg of the visit to France combines diplomacy, technology, and culture, reflecting India’s multifaceted engagement with France. It highlights the strengthening of bilateral ties through innovation, diaspora connections, and cultural exchanges, while reinforcing India’s role in shaping global discussions on governance and technology.





ANI







