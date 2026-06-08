



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Major Abhilasha Barak on being conferred the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.





Major Barak, who has already made history as India’s first woman combat helicopter pilot, has now achieved another landmark by being recognised for her exemplary service in UN peacekeeping operations.





Serving with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major Barak received the award from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a ceremony held in New York on Friday. In his message on X, Prime Minister Modi praised her dedication, noting that she is serving as an Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point within UNIFIL.





He emphasised that this honour not only acknowledges her outstanding contribution but also reflects India’s longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping.





Modi added that her achievement will inspire countless young Indians, particularly daughters of the nation, who aspire to serve both India and humanity.





Union Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, also extended his congratulations, describing Major Barak’s recognition as a true testament to Nari Shakti.





He highlighted that her role as Engagement Team Commander and Gender Focal Point has brought immense pride to the nation and symbolises India’s continued contributions to global peacekeeping.





Goyal expressed hope that her journey would encourage young girls to pursue their ambitions with courage and confidence.





The UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award has been presented annually since 2016 to military peacekeepers, male or female, who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment in advancing the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1325.





This landmark resolution calls for mainstreaming gender perspectives in peacekeeping and peacebuilding, ensuring women’s participation in peace and political processes, and protecting against conflict-related sexual violence. It also stresses the importance of expanding the role of women in UN operations, including uniformed peacekeepers.





Major Barak’s recognition is particularly significant as it underscores India’s growing role in promoting gender equality within international peacekeeping missions.





India has a long and distinguished history of contributing to UN peacekeeping, with thousands of personnel having served across multiple missions worldwide.





Her achievement adds to this legacy, reinforcing India’s reputation as a nation committed to both peace and inclusivity.





Her journey from becoming the country’s first woman combat helicopter pilot to now being honoured on the global stage reflects not only her personal resilience and dedication but also the broader transformation within the Indian armed forces, where increasing opportunities are being created for women officers. This award serves as a powerful symbol of progress and a beacon of inspiration for future generations of women in uniform.





ANI







