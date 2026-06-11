



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his gratitude to world leaders who extended their congratulations on his historic achievement of becoming India’s longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister.





In his message, he described it as a privilege to serve the nation and contribute to India’s development journey, reaffirming his commitment to work with greater dedication towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat and fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore citizens.





Among those he thanked was Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, recalling his recent visit to Sweden which added momentum to bilateral ties. Modi emphasised India’s deep commitment to advancing the strategic partnership with Sweden. He also responded warmly to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, noting India’s resolve to further deepen bilateral relations with the United Kingdom.





The Prime Minister extended his appreciation to Rabi Lamichhane, Chairperson of Nepal’s Rastriya Swatantra Party, highlighting the special partnership between India and Nepal and the commitment to strengthening multifaceted ties. He also thanked former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, describing him as a friend and stressing India’s determination to enhance India-Canada relations.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s video message was met with Modi’s acknowledgement of their enduring friendship. Modi agreed with Netanyahu’s sentiment that India-Israel ties will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years ahead.





He also responded to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, underlining the importance India attaches to its special partnership with South Korea and expressing confidence in elevating cooperation to new heights.





Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s wishes were also acknowledged, with Modi noting their recent meeting at the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and reaffirming India’s commitment to deepening the Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark. His responses collectively underscored India’s expanding global partnerships and the recognition of his milestone by leaders across continents.





This moment reflects not only Modi’s political longevity but also India’s growing stature in international affairs. The diverse range of leaders—from Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia—who extended their wishes demonstrates the breadth of India’s diplomatic engagements under his leadership.





Modi’s emphasis on strategic partnerships, green initiatives, and people-centric cooperation highlights the trajectory of India’s foreign policy as it seeks to balance national development with global collaboration.





ANI







