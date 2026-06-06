



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent review of the indigenously manufactured TRAJAN 155mm howitzer at Larsen & Toubro’s Hazira manufacturing plant underscored India’s growing stature as a global defence manufacturer.





The inspection was not merely symbolic but highlighted India’s strategic ambition to position itself as a credible exporter of advanced defence systems to nations such as Armenia.





The TRAJAN system represents a significant milestone in India’s defence industrial base, combining indigenous engineering expertise with international collaboration to produce a modern, combat-ready artillery platform.





The TRAJAN 155mm/52-calibre howitzer was co-developed by India’s L&T in partnership with KNDS France, formerly Nexter Systems. The design integrates L&T’s high-mobility wheeled systems with gun technology derived from the combat-proven CAESAR platform.





This synergy has produced a truck-mounted artillery system capable of rapid “shoot and scoot” operations, allowing it to transition from halt to battle-ready in seconds. Such agility is critical in modern combat environments where survivability depends on swift deployment and relocation.





The system’s firepower and mobility make it particularly effective in dynamic theatres of war, where precision and speed are paramount.





The review of the TRAJAN also reflects the broader push under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which seeks to establish India as a self-reliant defence producer and exporter. Indigenous platforms such as the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) and the Pinaka Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher have already gained visibility on the global stage.





These systems, alongside the TRAJAN, demonstrate India’s ability to produce advanced, combat-tested equipment that can compete with established international manufacturers. The emphasis on indigenous manufacturing is not only about reducing dependency on imports but also about projecting India’s defence capabilities abroad.





Armenia has emerged as one of the key recipients of Indian defence systems, actively integrating a variety of platforms into its military structure. This includes artillery systems, rocket launchers, air defence platforms, and loitering munitions. The deepening cooperation between India and Armenia highlights a strategic alignment that goes beyond simple arms sales.





For Armenia, Indian systems provide affordable, reliable, and rapidly deliverable solutions that are compatible with its Soviet-origin military infrastructure. For India, the partnership strengthens its geopolitical footprint in the South Caucasus, a region marked by complex rivalries involving Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan.





India’s growing defence exports to Armenia are part of a larger pattern of diversification in Yerevan’s procurement strategy. Historically reliant on Russian arms, Armenia has been compelled to seek alternative suppliers due to disruptions caused by the Ukraine war, sanctions, and Moscow’s shifting priorities.





Indian systems such as the TRAJAN, ATAGS, and Pinaka directly address Armenia’s operational requirements, particularly in countering vulnerabilities exposed during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The integration of these systems enhances Armenia’s battlefield awareness, artillery effectiveness, and air defence capabilities.





The TRAJAN howitzer thus symbolises more than technological achievement; it represents India’s emergence as a credible player in the global defence market. By combining indigenous innovation with international collaboration, India is positioning itself as a supplier of choice for countries seeking cost-effective yet advanced military solutions.





The review by Prime Minister Modi was a clear signal of India’s intent to expand its defence export footprint, leveraging platforms like TRAJAN to strengthen bilateral ties and project strategic influence.





As Armenia continues to incorporate Indian systems into its arsenal, the partnership underscores how defence cooperation can serve as a powerful instrument of geopolitical alignment.





Agencies







