



On the industrial coastline of Hazira near Surat lies Larsen & Toubro’s A.M. Naik Heavy Engineering Complex, a facility that has rapidly evolved from producing heavy industrial equipment to manufacturing some of the most advanced tracked armoured platforms for the Indian Army, reported ET Defence.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit, his first in seven years, highlighted the strategic and economic significance of this site, which has become emblematic of India’s defence modernisation drive.





The first major breakthrough at Hazira was the K9 Vajra-T, a tracked self-propelled artillery gun adapted from South Korea’s K9 Thunder. Tailored for Indian conditions, particularly high-altitude terrain, the Vajra filled a critical gap in mobile artillery capability.





L&T delivered 100 systems, many now deployed in Eastern Ladakh, and secured an additional order for 100 more, ensuring sustained production. For the Indian Army, it was a leap in capability, and for L&T, proof that a private company could deliver complex defence platforms at scale and on time.





The Zorawar light tank project brought Hazira into national prominence. Jointly developed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the 25-tonne tank was designed for mountain warfare, where heavy main battle tanks like the Arjun are impractical.





Named after General Zorawar Singh, the tank directly addresses China’s growing light armour presence along the Himalayan frontier. Remarkably, the first prototype was rolled out in just 19 months, a pace considered rapid by global defence standards. Currently undergoing trials, the Zorawar is expected to become central to India’s mountain warfare doctrine.





Another program that could define Hazira’s future is the Future Infantry Combat Vehicle (FICV), intended to replace the ageing BMP-2 fleet. Equipped with a 30–40 mm main gun and fifth-generation anti-tank guided missiles, the FICV represents one of India’s most ambitious indigenous vehicle projects.





&T is competing against TATA Advanced Systems, Mahindra Defence, Bharat Forge and Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited. If successful, Hazira would become the production hub for a platform that will shape mechanised infantry operations for decades, potentially transforming the site into one of Asia’s most significant defence manufacturing centres.





Adding further diversity, Hazira is also producing the BvS10 Sindhu, an all-terrain armoured vehicle capable of operating in extreme environments such as snow, swamps and rocky terrain. This underscores the facility’s ability to manage multiple complex programs simultaneously, reducing dependence on any single contract.





The economic implications of Hazira’s rise are profound. India spends between USD 70–80 billion annually on defence, much of which historically went abroad through imports. By manufacturing platforms like the Vajra and Zorawar domestically, Hazira keeps a significant portion of this expenditure within India, creating jobs, strengthening supply chains and building long-term industrial expertise.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has declared India’s ambition to become the world’s largest arms exporter within 25–30 years, and Hazira’s private-sector capabilities are central to achieving that goal. Export orders for these platforms would not only bring foreign exchange but also establish India as a credible global defence supplier.





The ripple effects extend beyond L&T. Complex programs require hundreds of suppliers and subcontractors, pulling smaller manufacturers into the defence ecosystem and creating industrial capacity with applications beyond defence.





This marks a significant shift from India’s historically state-dominated defence sector, where public undertakings often suffered from inefficiency and delays. Since 2014, policies such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and positive indigenisation lists have created conditions for private investment, making Hazira a flagship example of how private firms can compete globally in defence manufacturing.





Modi’s visit was as much a signal as an inspection. It underscored the government’s recognition of private-sector defence manufacturing as a core pillar of India’s long-term military and industrial strategy. With Zorawar trials underway, the FICV competition nearing decision, and additional Vajra orders in progress, Hazira stands at a critical juncture.





If L&T secures the FICV contract and Zorawar enters mass production, the facility could become one of Asia’s most consequential armoured vehicle production centres, shaping India’s military capabilities, export ambitions and industrial transformation for decades to come.





The Hazira complex, in essence, demonstrates how India’s defence ambitions are being translated from policy into tangible steel, machinery and operational hardware, marking a decisive step in the country’s journey towards self-reliance and global competitiveness in defence manufacturing.





Curated By IDN







