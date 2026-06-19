



Reliance Jio is preparing to enter the satellite communications sector in a major way by planning its own low Earth orbit constellation of between 1,600 and 1,650 satellites, according to a report by ET Infra.





These satellites are expected to be deployed at an altitude of around 650 kilometres within the next two to three years. The aim is to provide broadband and direct‑to‑device connectivity services across India and potentially beyond.





The Mukesh Ambani‑led company has already submitted a proposal to the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, which is currently evaluating the technical architecture and configuration of the constellation.





This marks the first time an Indian entity has sought to establish such a large‑scale LEO network, a segment currently dominated by Elon Musk’s Starlink, which has around 10,000 satellites in orbit.





The government is expected to support Jio by assisting with International Telecommunication Union filings to secure orbital slots. Officials have indicated that this support will extend to other Indian companies that wish to enter the strategic satellite sector. This move is significant as countries worldwide are attempting to reduce reliance on foreign satellite operators due to heightened national security concerns.





Experts estimate that building and deploying such a constellation will require investment in the range of $10‑15 billion, equivalent to roughly ₹95,000‑141,500 crore. Depending on the satellite design, the system could generate several terabits of capacity, making it a powerful broadband backbone. The SATCOM unit will be housed under Jio Platforms, alongside the company’s other digital assets.





Jio Platforms is also preparing for an initial public offering in the near future, which could provide additional capital for the ambitious satellite project. The company’s entry into the space sector was first reported last month, signalling a strategic expansion beyond terrestrial telecom services.





Globally, other major players are also building LEO constellations. Jeff Bezos’ Amazon is in the process of deploying about 3,200 satellites, with more than 300 already in orbit.





Eutelsat OneWeb, backed by Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Group and the French government, has around 654 satellites operational.





Reliance Jio already has a joint venture with Luxembourg‑based SES, which operates satellites in geostationary and medium Earth orbit, but not in LEO.





The decision to press ahead with its own constellation comes amid growing scrutiny of foreign satellite operators such as Starlink, which have faced questions over national security implications. India’s move to support Jio reflects a broader push for technological self‑reliance, particularly in strategic sectors like space and communications.





Reliance Jio’s planned constellation represents a bold attempt to create an Indian alternative to Starlink and Amazon’s Kuiper, ensuring that India has sovereign control over critical satellite infrastructure.





If successful, the project will not only transform connectivity across the country but also position India as a serious player in the global satellite communications market.





Agencies







