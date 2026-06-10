



Six TEJAS MK-1A aircraft are now structurally complete and fitted with engines, with defence officials projecting between 18 and 24 fighters ready by the end of 2026 if Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) resolves outstanding Air Staff Qualitative Requirements.





The Ministry of Defence is considering penalties for delays, underscoring the urgency of timely induction amid the Indian Air Force’s declining squadron strength.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level review of HAL’s progress on 8 June 2026, where the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS MK-1A program featured prominently.





He directed HAL to adhere strictly to delivery schedules and address the remaining operational requirements of the Indian Air Force. Senior officials, including the Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff, and Air Chief Marshal, were present, reflecting the gravity of the situation.





Sources confirmed that six TEJAS MK-1A aircraft equipped with GE F404 engines are ready. The Defence Ministry expects this number to rise to between 18 and 24 by the end of 2026, contingent on HAL meeting the unresolved Air Staff Qualitative Requirements.





These include certification of mission reliability across radar, electronic warfare systems, and weapons integration. The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification continues to oversee validation, with integrated trials still underway.





The program has faced repeated setbacks, primarily due to delays in engine supplies from the United States. Under a $716 million contract signed in 2021, GE was to deliver 99 F404-IN20 engines, but only six have arrived so far.





HAL has completed airframes for nearly 18 aircraft, yet deliveries have stalled. Defence officials have indicated that contractual provisions, including liquidated damages, may be invoked if delays persist.





The Indian Air Force has contracted 180 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft under two agreements. The first, signed in 2021, covers 83 aircraft, including 73 fighters and 10 trainers, at a cost of ₹45,696 crore.





A follow-on order for 97 additional aircraft was cleared in 2025, valued at more than ₹62,000 crore. With HAL’s current annual production capacity estimated at 24 aircraft, full induction is expected only in the early 2030s.





HAL has established three dedicated production lines—two in Bangalore and one in Nashik—to accelerate output. However, despite structural readiness, the absence of certified deliveries has drawn criticism. Defence officials have stressed that the Air Force cannot induct aircraft without full operational clearance, regardless of physical completion.





The TEJAS MK-1A variant incorporates significant upgrades over the baseline Tejas Mk1. These include an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, advanced electronic warfare systems, aerial refuelling capability, and enhanced maintenance features to improve availability.





The aircraft is designed for multi-role missions, including air defence, precision strike, and maritime operations. Indigenous content now exceeds 64 per cent, with dozens of locally developed components integrated, reflecting India’s growing aerospace ecosystem.





The program is central to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and is intended to replace the retired MiG-21 fleet. Yet, delays have strategic consequences. The Air Force’s squadron strength continues to decline, with retirements outpacing inductions. HAL’s inability to deliver even one TEJAS MK-1A despite having engines and airframes in hand highlights systemic inefficiencies in production sequencing and certification.





The Ministry of Defence is reportedly preparing to impose financial penalties on HAL, a move that underscores the seriousness of the delays. Defence Minister Singh has raised the issue with US officials multiple times, pressing for timely engine deliveries.





HAL’s new Chairman, Ravi Kota, faces a defining test in restoring credibility and ensuring disciplined series production.





The coming months will determine whether HAL can overcome certification hurdles, stabilise engine supplies, and deliver the first batch of TEJAS MK-1A fighters. Success would mark a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing drive, while further delays risk eroding confidence in the country’s flagship aerospace program.





Agencies







