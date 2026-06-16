



The Sri Lanka Navy has introduced a new Coastal All‑Terrain Vehicle (CATV), developed on a modified chassis of the Indian Mahindra Armado ALSV.





Built locally by Ideal Motors with Mahindra’s technical support, the CATV is tailored for coastal patrol, rapid response, and anti‑smuggling operations, marking a significant step in Sri Lanka’s defence‑industrial cooperation with India.





The Sri Lanka Navy’s Marine Corps has quietly inducted the CATV, which is structurally based on the Mahindra Armado ALSV but extensively re‑engineered to suit Sri Lanka’s operational environment. The chassis, suspension, and body have been modified to withstand coastal terrain, marshlands, beaches, and rugged inland areas. This ensures mobility and durability under demanding conditions.





Ideal Motors spearheaded the project, leveraging its partnership with Mahindra established in 2018–2019. Mahindra provided engineering expertise and key components such as the engine, gearbox, and chassis, while Sri Lankan engineers designed and manufactured other parts locally.





This collaboration allowed the CATV to evolve into a platform optimised for Sri Lanka’s defence needs.





The CATV is intended for multiple roles including coastal patrol, troop transport, logistics support, and rapid deployment. Its mission equipment integration enables the Marine Corps to respond effectively to illegal smuggling, drug trafficking, and other maritime security challenges. The vehicles were formally handed over to the Navy by Ideal Group leadership, with senior naval officers present at the ceremony.





Three CATVs have already been delivered to the Navy, each costing approximately LKR 8 million when produced locally. This is significantly cheaper than importing similar vehicles, which would cost around LKR 20 million. Ideal Motors also offers a three‑year warranty and 24‑hour breakdown assistance, underscoring its commitment to reliability and support.





The CATV project reflects Sri Lanka’s broader strategy of reducing dependence on imports and strengthening indigenous manufacturing. By producing these vehicles domestically, Sri Lanka conserves foreign currency reserves and supports local industry during challenging economic times. The initiative also empowers Sri Lanka’s automotive sector to contribute directly to national defence.





The vehicles have already been showcased to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was briefed on their operational role in combating illegal activities along the coast. Demonstrations highlighted their ability to operate in Colombo and Mannar regions, where smuggling and trafficking are persistent threats.





Defence analysts note that while the CATV shares its design lineage with the Mahindra Armado ALSV, it is not a simple copy. The Sri Lankan version incorporates structural and mission‑specific adaptations, making it a distinct platform suited to the country’s maritime security environment.





This underscores the value of regional industrial cooperation, where Indian expertise and Sri Lankan innovation converge to produce mission‑ready assets.





The CATV represents a milestone in Sri Lanka’s defence modernisation, aligning with the global trend of smaller nations leveraging partnerships to build indigenous capability. It also strengthens India‑Sri Lanka defence ties, showcasing how shared technology can enhance regional security.





Agencies







