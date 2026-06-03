



TATA Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has reviewed TATA Advanced Systems’ upcoming C-130J Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility near Bangalore airport, which will be India’s first private-sector defence MRO centre, according to a report in ET Defence.





Scheduled for commissioning by December 2026, the facility will handle heavy maintenance and avionics upgrades for the Indian Air Force’s C-130J fleet and employ over 250 personnel.





N. Chandrasekaran, accompanied by Sukaran Singh, Managing Director of TATA Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL), and senior officials, inspected the 16-acre complex with a built-up area of 15,000 square metres.





The project is a major milestone in expanding India’s indigenous aerospace support ecosystem, reducing reliance on overseas facilities, and strengthening operational readiness for critical military platforms.





At TASL’s Electronics City facility in Bangalore, Chandrasekaran reviewed unmanned systems and defence electronics programs. He was briefed on TASL’s indigenous UAV manufacturing activities and loitering munitions program, which now feature upgraded operational ranges from 50 kilometres to several hundred kilometres, alongside enhanced payload capacities.





He also inspected optronics production lines and land mobility platforms, which have become a significant export success. Over the past three years, TASL’s land mobility division has supplied more than 4,000 multi-axle high-mobility vehicles, including exports to the Royal Moroccan Army and Armenian Armed Forces.





The Chairman was shown military variants of the Jaguar Land Rover Defender, modified with armour protection, navigation systems and optronic equipment for defence applications.





Among the key platforms showcased was the Advanced Armoured Platform, a tracked combat vehicle jointly developed with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), integrated with a domestically developed 30 mm unmanned turret. This platform highlights the synergy between Tata Group’s automotive expertise and defence innovation.





The final leg of the visit took Chandrasekaran to TASL’s Vemagal facility, where he reviewed the Airbus H125 helicopter final assembly line established for the Indian market. He also inspected defence manufacturing facilities engaged in the production of C295 aircraft wiring harnesses, the Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), mounted gun systems and launcher integration programs.





These facilities represent TASL’s growing footprint across aerospace and artillery manufacturing, reinforcing India’s push for defence indigenisation and export growth.





The visit underscored Tata Group’s long-term commitment to building indigenous defence capabilities through advanced manufacturing, engineering and technology development. The C-130J MRO project, in particular, is expected to generate skilled employment, foster advanced aerospace maintenance expertise, and position India as a credible hub for defence sustainment.





It also reflects the increasing role of private industry in supporting India’s armed forces, complementing state-owned enterprises and driving innovation across the sector.





Agencies







