



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has extended her congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister.





In her message, she highlighted the strength of EU-India relations and praised Modi’s leadership, noting that India has not only achieved historic milestones such as its lunar landing but is now “shooting for the stars.”





She emphasised that the EU-India friendship is equally ambitious, spanning cooperation in technology, mobility, security, defence, and trade, including what she described as “the mother of all trade deals.” Her remarks underscored the breadth of achievements in the partnership and expressed gratitude for the progress made together.





Prime Minister Modi reached this milestone on Wednesday, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office since assuming leadership on 26 May 2014. His tenure has been marked by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s transformation into India’s dominant political force, expanding its influence into new regions and consolidating support across diverse communities.





This achievement surpasses the record of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, who served from 1947 until his death in 1964, and Indira Gandhi, who held office for nearly sixteen years across two separate stints. Modi’s uninterrupted leadership has now set a new benchmark in India’s democratic history.

















Von der Leyen’s congratulatory message was joined by other international leaders. Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino praised Modi’s leadership, stating that India has achieved remarkable success in modernising its economy and positioning itself as a nation of primacy in line with its civilizational trajectory. He recalled Modi’s historic visit to Argentina last year, during which significant bilateral talks were held with President Javier Milei, further strengthening ties between the two countries.





Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides also extended his greetings, describing Modi’s milestone as a reflection of years of dedicated service and leadership. He reaffirmed Cyprus’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with India, emphasising cooperation for the benefit of both nations’ peoples. His message highlighted the enduring value of India’s partnerships across Europe and the Mediterranean.





This historic milestone has drawn widespread recognition, not only for its longevity but also for the transformative impact of Modi’s leadership on India’s domestic and international standing. His tenure has been characterised by ambitious reforms, a strong emphasis on national security, and efforts to elevate India’s role as a global power.





The congratulatory messages from leaders across continents underscore the international resonance of India’s achievements under his leadership and the strengthening of its global partnerships.





ANI







