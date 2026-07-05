



The Army on Saturday launched a major counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district after two local terrorists belonging to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba were cornered in a dense orchard.





Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team comprising multiple columns of the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force laid a tight cordon around the Meemandar area to prevent any escape.





The two trapped terrorists, identified through technical intelligence as Latif and Zakir, opened fire on the approaching security personnel. The Army Jawans retaliated effectively, triggering a fierce gunfight in the thickly vegetated orchard.





Officials confirmed that the Army’s specialised counter-insurgency unit, the Victor Force, has deployed additional personnel to plug all possible escape routes and has illuminated the area to deny the terrorists the advantage of cover.





The summer months pose a particular challenge for such operations, as the heavy foliage offers natural concealment. This makes surveillance difficult and allows trapped terrorists to exploit blind spots in an attempt to break cordons. Security forces are therefore maintaining a layered cordon and using advanced surveillance equipment to ensure no escape is possible.





According to security records, the two terrorists are residents of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Zakir is believed to have been associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba since 2024, while Latif joined the outfit last year. Their presence in Shopian highlights the continuing attempts by the banned organisation to expand its footprint in south Kashmir despite sustained counter-insurgency operations.





The operation in Shopian coincided with another significant development in Poonch district, where the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control. Officials reported that alert troops detected suspicious movement and engaged the infiltrators, forcing them to retreat.





This underscores the dual challenge faced by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir—neutralising local terrorist modules while simultaneously preventing cross-border infiltration attempts.





The ongoing operation in Shopian reflects the Army’s strategy of combining precise intelligence inputs with rapid deployment of specialised units. The Victor Force, known for its expertise in counter-insurgency, has been instrumental in several high-profile operations in south Kashmir.





Its deployment in Meemandar indicates the seriousness of the threat posed by the trapped terrorists and the determination of security agencies to eliminate them.





Local residents in Shopian have reported heavy movement of security forces and strict cordon measures in adjoining areas. Authorities have urged civilians to remain indoors and cooperate with the forces to ensure their safety. The situation remains tense, with intermittent firing continuing as the forces close in on the orchard hideout.





The broader security context in Jammu and Kashmir shows a pattern of intensified operations in recent weeks. Security agencies have stepped up surveillance along infiltration-prone sectors in Poonch and Rajouri while simultaneously targeting local terrorist networks in south Kashmir.





The dual operations in Shopian and Poonch highlight the coordinated approach of the Army and allied forces in tackling both internal and external threats.





The outcome of the Shopian operation will be closely watched, as the elimination or capture of Latif and Zakir would mark a significant blow to Lashkar-e-Taiba’s local cadre in south Kashmir. For now, the counter-terrorist operation remains underway, with security forces maintaining a tight grip on the situation.





PTI







