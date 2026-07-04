



India has stated that its development assistance for projects in Bangladesh is guided by a mutually agreed roadmap and that it will factor all related developments into its overall approach to the Teesta river issue.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made these remarks in response to questions about Dhaka and Beijing’s discussions on the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project during Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to China.





China’s involvement in the Teesta project carries strategic implications for New Delhi, particularly given the river basin’s proximity to the sensitive Siliguri Corridor. This narrow 22‑kilometre strip of land connects mainland India with its north-eastern states and is considered a critical security zone.





Jaiswal reiterated that India’s views on the Teesta project have already been conveyed to Bangladesh and emphasised that New Delhi will continue to monitor developments closely.





The Teesta river originates in the eastern Himalayas, flowing through Sikkim and West Bengal before entering Bangladesh. It serves as a vital source of irrigation and livelihood for millions of people in northern Bangladesh.





China’s pledge of support for the project and the agreement to expedite its feasibility study have raised concerns in India about the potential expansion of Beijing’s influence in the region.





Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman recently stated that relations between Dhaka and Beijing had reached their highest level following Prime Minister Rahman’s visit to China. He noted that significant progress had been made on the Teesta project, with both sides agreeing to accelerate the feasibility study.





He also highlighted agreements to fast‑track the Mongla Port Modernisation and Expansion Project and the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone Development Project in Chattogram, signalling a deepening of Bangladesh‑China economic cooperation.





Asked about reports of Bangladesh’s plans to purchase fighter jets from China and the strategic importance of Mongla Port, Jaiswal said that India pays attention to all such issues and takes appropriate steps as necessary. This reflects New Delhi’s cautious stance on developments that could alter the regional balance of power.





In response to another query, Jaiswal addressed consular services in Australia, Kuwait and the UAE. He explained that Indian missions in these countries continue to offer limited consular services, but the operations of outsourcing agencies supporting these services have been suspended as the matter is currently sub judice. He added that the government awaits directions from the honourable high court before resuming full operations.





Jaiswal also commented on reports that UNESCO has asked Pakistan to reverse reconstructions at Taxila that undermined the integrity of the World Heritage Site. He stressed that cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO belongs to the entire world and must be protected and preserved.





Pakistani media reports have indicated that UNESCO warned it could delist Taxila if corrective measures are not taken. Located in Punjab’s Rawalpindi district, Taxila encompasses a Mesolithic cave, archaeological remains of early settlements, Buddhist monasteries, and Islamic structures including a mosque and madrassa.





India’s position on the Teesta issue underscores the intersection of development cooperation and strategic competition in South Asia. While Bangladesh seeks to advance infrastructure and economic projects with Chinese support, New Delhi remains vigilant about the implications for its security and regional interests.





Agencies







