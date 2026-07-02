



US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised the historic decision to transfer control of the Panama Canal to Panama, declaring that the United States should never have relinquished authority over the strategic waterway.





Speaking at the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, Trump argued that Panama immediately exploited its control by raising transit fees multiple times without losing traffic, thereby generating vast revenues at America’s expense.





He recounted that Panama increased the prices for ships fourfold after assuming control, later raising them twice more, yet shipping companies continued to use the canal. Trump described this as a major blunder, saying it allowed Panama to profit enormously for years.





He then warned that China is now attempting to gain influence over the canal, vowing that the United States would not permit such a takeover. He added that his remarks were unscripted, emphasising his spontaneous style of delivery.





Trump’s comments referenced the Torrijos-Carter Treaties of 1977, which set the framework for the gradual transfer of canal authority from the United States to Panama, culminating in full Panamanian control in 1999.





The canal, a vital artery for global trade, has long been regarded as a strategic asset, and concerns about Chinese involvement have grown in recent years as Beijing expands its influence in Latin America through infrastructure investments and port acquisitions.





In addition to his remarks on the canal, Trump renewed his criticism of the Supreme Court’s interpretation of birthright citizenship. He argued that the principle was originally intended for the children of freed slaves after the Civil War, not for wealthy foreigners arriving in private jets. He specifically mentioned Chinese nationals, claiming the court had erred in its rulings, but expressed confidence that the issue would eventually be resolved.





Trump praised recent Supreme Court decisions that he said restored significant presidential authority. On 29 June, the Court expanded the President’s power to remove leaders of executive branch agencies, overturning a precedent that had stood for 91 years.





He explained that the ruling reversed limitations imposed during Franklin D. Roosevelt’s era in 1932, referring to what he called the “Slaughter case.” He hailed the decision as a landmark victory, noting it was passed by a 6–3 majority and describing it as the most important of recent rulings because it returned essential powers to the presidency at a critical time.





He stressed that the restoration of presidential authority was vital for effective governance, particularly in an era of heightened global competition and domestic challenges. Trump concluded by underscoring his belief that the United States must safeguard its strategic interests, including the Panama Canal, while ensuring that constitutional principles are interpreted in line with their original intent.





ANI







