



India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh used the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations in Drass to deliver one of his strongest warnings to Pakistan, declaring that any misadventure would invite a response “beyond their imagination.”





Pakistan swiftly condemned his remarks, calling them provocative and irresponsible, while India reiterated its stance that dialogue with Islamabad would only concern Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Rajnath Singh addressed soldiers, veterans, and families of martyrs at the Kargil War Memorial, paying tribute to the indomitable courage of the armed forces during the 1999 conflict.





He emphasised that the victory was not just a military and diplomatic success but a defining moment that showcased the unmatched bravery of Indian soldiers. He saluted the martyrs, describing their sacrifice as a diamond in the crown of Bharat Mata.





In his speech, Singh contrasted India’s developmental trajectory with Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism. He declared that India is pursuing innovation while Pakistan is seeking infiltration.





He noted that India is designing ships, while Pakistan is designing terrorism. India is creating a start-up ecosystem, while Pakistan is building a terror ecosystem. India is manufacturing semiconductors, while Pakistan is producing suicide bombers.





India is known for space missions, while Pakistan is running proxy missions. India is sending satellites into space, while Pakistan is sending terrorists across the border. India is providing software to the world, while Pakistan is supplying terror. India is building data centres, while Pakistan is building radicalisation centres. India is connecting the world through UPI, while Pakistan is connecting terrorism through hawala.





He asserted that India’s armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively to any attempt by Pakistan to derail the country’s progress. He warned that every misadventure by Pakistan would draw a response far beyond its imagination.





Singh reiterated the government’s position that there would be no talks with Pakistan except on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which he described as an integral part of India under illegal occupation.





The Defence Minister accused Pakistan of making terrorism a part of its state policy, alleging that the distinction between its military and terrorist organisations had completely disappeared. He said the Pakistani army not only shelters terrorist organisations but also works hand in hand with them.





He recalled that during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, India made it clear that it would no longer view terrorists and the governments that support them separately. Operation Sindoor, conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, demonstrated India’s resolve to strike at terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, destroying nine major launchpads and eliminating over 100 terrorists.





Singh also highlighted that the current government has provided the armed forces with the political will and freedom to act decisively, unlike in the past when such support was lacking.





He assured soldiers and citizens that national security and the welfare of the armed forces remain top priorities. He invoked the spirit of the Kargil War, recalling Captain Vikram Batra’s iconic slogan “Yeh Dil Maange More” as a reflection of the courage and resolve of Indian soldiers.





Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted sharply, issuing a statement condemning Singh’s remarks as provocative and irresponsible. Islamabad argued that the Defence Minister’s comments distorted facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which remains on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council. Pakistan reiterated its position that Kashmir is a disputed territory and accused India of attempting to mislead the international community.





By contrasting India’s strides in technology, innovation, and economic growth with Pakistan’s alleged terror infrastructure, Singh sought to underline the divergent paths of the two nations.





His remarks, however, drew predictable criticism from Pakistan, which accused India of escalating tensions rather than seeking peaceful resolution.





Agencies







