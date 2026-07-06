



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program has taken a decisive step forward with the Defence Research and Development Organisation transferring two critical technologies to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited.





This marks a significant transition from laboratory research to industrial production, directly strengthening the nation’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in defence manufacturing.





The technologies handed over are central to the aircraft’s Environmental Control Systems and thermal management architecture. They were initially designed for the TEJAS MK-2 fighter, highlighting a clear engineering progression and shared design philosophy across India’s aerospace ecosystem. Both the AMCA and TEJAS MK-2 will rely on similar core systems, ensuring continuity and efficiency in production.





At the core of this advancement lies the Liquid Cooling System, a mission-critical component for modern combat aircraft. BHEL’s Heavy Plates and Vessels Plant in Visakhapatnam has been producing cooling units for the TEJAS MK-1 since 1996, but those designs are inadequate for the immense heat generated by next-generation jets.





The AMCA and TEJAS MK-2 demand vastly superior cooling capacities to manage advanced onboard systems.





Fifth-generation fighters are equipped with heat-intensive technologies such as Active Electronically Scanned Array radars, electronic warfare suites, infrared sensors, and powerful computing systems. Internal weapons bays and stealth materials further complicate thermal management. Without robust cooling, these systems risk degraded performance or catastrophic failure in flight.





One of the key components transferred is the Combined Pre-Cooler and Primary Heat Exchanger, developed by DRDO’s Aeronautical Development Establishment. This unit cools engine bleed air, often reaching 200°C to 400°C, before it enters the main ECS loop. Using ram air, it functions like a high-efficiency radiator, ensuring safe operating temperatures for subsequent systems.





After passing through the CPPH, the air enters an Air Cycle Machine where it is compressed. Since compression raises temperature, the air is then cooled again in a secondary heat exchanger using outside air. This multi-stage process guarantees that sensitive electronic compartments receive air within strict thermal limits.





The second major technology transferred is the Combined Condenser and Liquid Air Heat Exchanger. This subsystem ensures that cooled air is dry and stable, preventing condensation or ice formation inside electronic bays. It delivers chilled, humidity-free air to the radar, cockpit, sensors, and the pilot’s oxygen generation system, safeguarding operational reliability.





Effective thermal management is vital for combat effectiveness. Excessive heat can reduce radar range, impair jamming systems, and compromise stealth by creating infrared hotspots detectable by adversaries. Given the AMCA’s reliance on high electrical power, advanced computing, and internalised weapons, mastering these challenges is indispensable.





BHEL has been upgrading its facilities to meet stringent AS9100 international aerospace standards, enabling it to handle such advanced components.





This partnership ensures that India can domestically produce high-end aerospace thermal management systems, a field traditionally dominated by a handful of foreign nations. It represents a major stride in India’s defence industrial capability and readiness for AMCA production.





Agencies







