



Iran is set to receive between 300 and 400 Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 shoulder-fired air-defence missile systems within weeks, in a deal worth $60–70 million, Reuters reported.





The procurement underscores Tehran’s urgent effort to rebuild short-range defences amid its ongoing war with the United States and Israel, while raising questions about China’s role despite official denials.





Iran is expected to take delivery of hundreds of man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) from China. The contract, signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based intermediary, covers QW-12 and FN-16 missiles.





These infrared-guided systems are designed to target low-flying aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles. Their portability allows rapid deployment by small teams, making them less vulnerable than fixed batteries.





The reported deal comes after months of intense fighting in which U.S. and Israeli strikes damaged Iranian missile, drone, and air-defence programs. Tehran responded with ballistic missile and drone barrages, but the conflict exposed gaps in its ability to defend strategic sites. Washington recently paused a two-week bombardment, though President Donald Trump warned strikes would resume if negotiations fail. He also expressed surprise at the reports, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured him Beijing would not support Iran militarily.





China’s Foreign Ministry dismissed the reports as “groundless,” while a defence ministry spokesperson claimed no knowledge of the matter. Pakistan, through its military public relations wing ISPR, denied involvement in facilitating transfers, despite sources indicating shipments would transit through Pakistan from Urumqi in western China. Tehran has also explored overland routes to discreetly move supplies and reduce risks of disruption.





Military experts highlight that MANPADS provide Iran with a flexible defensive layer. Unlike radar-guided systems, these weapons can be dispersed across multiple sites, including nuclear facilities, refineries, and command centres.





Analysts note that while the QW-12 is less advanced than newer QW-18 and QW-19 variants, the FN-16 offers stronger interception capabilities, with ranges up to 6 km and altitude ceilings of 4 km. The choice reflects Iran’s priority for immediate availability and numerical mass over cutting-edge seeker technology.





European and Middle Eastern security sources confirm Iran has been seeking QW-series systems for months. Western intelligence officials believe the acquisition could allow Iran to establish 50–100 firing positions depending on deployment structure, significantly expanding its short-range coverage. This procurement highlights Iran’s reliance on both domestic production and foreign suppliers despite sanctions.





The deal also signals deepening military ties between Tehran and Beijing. Reports suggest Iran has been negotiating separately for Chinese anti-ship cruise missiles, though it remains unclear if that agreement was finalised. The MANPADS purchase, however, represents one of Iran’s largest known efforts to strengthen its air defences since the war began.





The strategic implications are considerable. Portable systems could complicate U.S. and Israeli air operations, forcing them to adapt tactics against dispersed, mobile threats.





Yet the systems’ limited altitude and range mean they cannot replace Iran’s need for more advanced radar-guided batteries. Still, the acquisition marks a significant step in Tehran’s rearmament program and reflects its determination to sustain military resilience under pressure.





Agencies







