



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded his official visit to Qatar on 5 July 2026, marking a significant advance in the strengthening of the strategic partnership between New Delhi and Doha.





His engagements underscored the depth of bilateral relations and highlighted Qatar’s growing role in regional diplomacy.





During the visit, Jaishankar held extensive discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar. The talks reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, with particular emphasis on energy security, trade, strategic investments and connectivity. Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of people-to-people relations, which remain the backbone of the partnership.





A major focus of the discussions was the regional security environment. Jaishankar commended Qatar’s prominent and proactive mediation role in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, acknowledging Doha’s contribution to de-escalation efforts in West Asia. He also appreciated Qatar’s assessments of the wider conflict in the region and its impact on stability.





The Ministry of External Affairs noted that the leaders explored new opportunities to deepen cooperation in energy, trade and investments. India and Qatar, having elevated their ties to a Strategic Partnership during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to India in February 2025, are now seeking to expand collaboration across emerging sectors.





Jaishankar also met representatives of the Indian diaspora in Qatar. He praised their resilience during recent regional volatility and acknowledged their steady commitment to strengthening the India-Qatar relationship. He expressed gratitude to the Qatari leadership for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.





In his public remarks, Jaishankar described the meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as a pleasure and emphasised the wide-ranging discussions covering energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties. He reiterated India’s interest in exploring new avenues to deepen the strategic partnership.





The visit reaffirmed India’s recognition of Qatar as a key partner in the Gulf region, not only in terms of energy and trade but also in its diplomatic role in mediating regional conflicts.





Jaishankar’s engagements highlighted India’s intent to consolidate ties with Doha while supporting Qatar’s efforts to stabilise West Asia through dialogue and mediation.





ANI







