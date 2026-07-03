



India and Japan have issued a sharp and unequivocal condemnation of cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan, marking a major diplomatic confrontation against regional terror networks.





The joint statement was released following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, underscoring a firm and unified stand against the rising threat of terrorism in South Asia.





The two nations condemned in the strongest terms the horrific terrorist attack on 22 April 2025 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which targeted tourists and claimed numerous lives.





They took note of the United Nations Security Council Monitoring Team Report that implicated The Resistance Front (TRF) in the attack. They also explicitly condemned the deadly car bombing near the Red Fort in Delhi on 10 November 2025, demanding that the perpetrators, organisers, and financiers of these reprehensible acts be brought to justice without delay.





Moving beyond rhetoric, both prime ministers called for urgent and concerted global actions against all UN-listed terrorist entities and their proxies.





They specifically named Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Al Qaeda, and ISIS, demanding resolute measures to dismantle safe havens, disrupt terror financing networks, and halt the cross-border movement of terrorists.





This joint stance reflects a growing convergence between India and Japan on counter-terrorism cooperation.





The leaders also expressed serious concern over volatile situations in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. They voiced strong opposition to unilateral actions that endanger freedom of navigation and overflight, attempts to change the status quo by force, and the militarisation of disputed features. Reaffirming that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully under international law, they underscored strict adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).





Anchoring their insistence on a rules-based order, the prime ministers demanded urgent multilateral reform. They reiterated their commitment to working closely with fellow G4 nations to accelerate United Nations Security Council reform by expanding both permanent and non-permanent member categories to reflect modern geopolitical realities.





They pledged to push for immediate text-based negotiations under the Inter-Governmental Negotiations framework to secure concrete outcomes within a fixed timeframe. In a reciprocal show of trust, India and Japan endorsed each other’s candidatures for permanent seats on a reformed council and confirmed mutual support for upcoming non-permanent seat bids.





The leaders also addressed acute security flashpoints across Asia and the Middle East. They expressed grave concerns over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, demanding complete denuclearisation and urging all UN member states to strictly enforce sanctions against arms transfers.





Regarding tensions in the Middle East, they highlighted the critical need to secure free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to maintain stable energy supply chains. They called for the implementation of a comprehensive plan to rebuild Gaza alongside a guaranteed two-state solution. Additionally, they voiced support for a lasting peace in Ukraine rooted in the UN Charter.





This joint condemnation and wide-ranging strategic dialogue took place during Prime Minister Takaichi’s three-day official visit to India from 1 to 3 July at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.





The visit included participation in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, where both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.





Takaichi also took part in the India-Japan Business Forum alongside Prime Minister Modi, further strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two nations.





ANI







