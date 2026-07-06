



Germany’s withdrawal from the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) has created a rare opening for India to step into Europe’s flagship sixth‑generation fighter program, aligning perfectly with Prime Minister Modi’s recent push for innovation‑driven defence cooperation with France.





The timing coincides with India’s urgent need to secure next‑generation air combat capabilities amid regional threats and its ambition to transition from defence importer to co‑developer.





India must now seize the strategic opportunity created by Germany’s withdrawal from the Future Combat Air System by proactively initiating dialogue with France and Spain to secure a place in the program.





Remaining outside sixth‑generation fighter development risks consigning India to long‑term technological dependence, while joining FCAS would embed its aerospace industry into the heart of Europe’s most ambitious defence project.





By moving swiftly to open negotiations, New Delhi can ensure meaningful industrial participation across propulsion, avionics, artificial intelligence, and autonomous combat systems, transforming its role from defence importer to co‑developer.





This proactive engagement would not only strengthen India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives but also reinforce its strategic partnership with France, positioning India as a decisive stakeholder in shaping the future of global air power.





Prime Minister Modi’s June 2026 visit to France signalled a decisive shift in bilateral ties. His discussions with President Macron under the Special Global Strategic Partnership went beyond traditional defence and diplomacy, focusing on innovation, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.





The adoption of the Innovation Roadmap 2030 and the creation of a bilateral AI Working Group underscored this ambition. India’s Bharat Innovates showcase further highlighted its technological depth, presenting French stakeholders with the scale of India’s entrepreneurial and engineering capabilities. This visit effectively recast India‑France relations as a platform for co‑developing future technologies and industries.





Germany’s withdrawal from FCAS, driven by disputes over leadership and operational requirements, has left France and Spain at a crossroads. FCAS was conceived as a €100 billion sixth‑generation “system of systems” integrating stealth fighters, loyal wingman drones, combat cloud architecture, AI‑enabled battle management, and advanced sensors.





Germany’s prioritisation of NATO interoperability clashed with France’s need for nuclear delivery and carrier operability, leading to paralysis. This exit now risks Europe’s defence‑industrial edge, especially as the US advances with the Boeing F‑47 and China with the Chengdu J‑36 and Shenyang J‑50.





Despite the setback, FCAS retains technological relevance. Its emphasis on stealth, multi‑domain connectivity, AI‑assisted decision‑making, electronic warfare, and manned‑unmanned teaming remains strategically valuable. France and Spain must either abandon the project, restructure it, or seek new partners.





India emerges as a natural fit, offering advanced industrial facilities, engineering expertise, financial capacity, and strategic ambition. With India’s participation, FCAS could still rival the UK‑Japan‑Italy Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), the US, and China.





India’s defence trajectory strengthens this case. Once a major importer, India has developed indigenous platforms like the Tejas and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). However, the Standing Committee on Defence has already recommended acquiring sixth‑generation aircraft to enhance air domain capabilities.





India’s operational requirements—carrier aviation expansion and contested environment readiness—align closely with FCAS’s design philosophy. Moreover, participation would dovetail with Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, ensuring industrial involvement in propulsion, avionics, AI, and autonomous systems. This would accelerate India’s transition from technology recipient to developer.





India’s aerospace ecosystem is already robust, with global firms relying on Indian engineers for design, simulation, avionics, and digital engineering. Joining FCAS would elevate India from licensed production to genuine co‑development.





While a 30–40 per cent stake in a €100 billion program appears daunting, the long‑term investment mirrors commitments made by other aerospace powers to secure sovereignty. India’s recent €30 billion Rafale deal demonstrates its willingness to invest heavily in air power modernisation.





France and Spain, constrained by limited capital and strained US ties amid the Russia‑Ukraine war, need new partners. India’s Indo‑Pacific role, its Horizon 2047 blueprint with France, and the India‑EU free trade deal signed in January 2026 all reinforce the strategic logic of collaboration.





PM Modi’s visit has built momentum for dialogue, and India’s post‑May 2025 conflict with Pakistan has underscored the urgency of preparing for a two‑front war. The real question for New Delhi is not whether it can afford to join FCAS, but whether it can afford to remain outside the next revolution in military aviation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







