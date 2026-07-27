



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined that global confidence in India’s defence equipment and technology is steadily rising, citing the recent agreement with Indonesia for the supply of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles as a clear example of this growing trust.





His remarks came during the 136th episode of his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’, where he emphasised India’s achievements in defence production, exports and strategic cooperation.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments in a post on X, noting that India’s defence capabilities are gaining worldwide recognition. He highlighted Modi’s comments on strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing, expanding exports and deepening strategic partnerships as evidence of India’s progress in scaling new milestones.





Modi stated that whether in defence production, exports or political cooperation with friendly nations, India is continuously reaching new heights. He recalled his visit to Indonesia earlier in July, where a major agreement was signed for the BrahMos and Astra missile systems. He stressed that the world’s confidence in India’s defence equipment and technology is increasing.





During Modi’s visit to Indonesia from 6 to 8 July, India and Indonesia signed significant agreements on 7 July, including the supply of BrahMos and Astra missiles.





The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, transparent, rules-based, peaceful, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. This agreement marked Indonesia as the third Indo-Pacific nation to procure BrahMos after the Philippines and Vietnam, reflecting the strategic importance of India’s defence exports.





A joint statement released after talks between Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto highlighted that economic and trade cooperation remains a key pillar of India-Indonesia ties. Both leaders acknowledged the vast synergies between India’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and Indonesia’s ‘Indonesia Emas 2045’, underlining the developmental and economic complementarities between the two nations.





Recognising their status as maritime neighbours and strategic partners with robust defence cooperation, the leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to enhance and broaden defence and maritime partnership. They recalled the adoption of the “Shared Vision of India-Indonesia on Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific” in 2018, which continues to guide their collaboration.





Both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in traditional and emerging areas of defence, including regular defence dialogue, joint exercises, staff talks, joint research and co-production of new defence technologies.





They also committed to port calls, peacekeeping activities, information sharing, hydrography, capacity building, cadet training and exchanges, and defence industrial cooperation. The elevation of defence cooperation was welcomed, particularly through collaboration on the BrahMos Missile System and the Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement.





India’s defence exports have grown significantly in recent years, with the BrahMos and Astra deals serving as a testament to the country’s technological maturity and credibility as a defence supplier.





The agreements with Indonesia not only strengthen bilateral ties but also reinforce India’s role in shaping a secure and balanced Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







