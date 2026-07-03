Delhi-based Horus Innovations is advancing the development of its tactical fixed-wing UAV, Sarvsetu, which is engineered for endurance of up to eight hours and designed to serve dual roles in battlefield intelligence and communication relay.





The platform is positioned as a cost-effective, indigenous solution for modern defence operations requiring persistent aerial coverage.





Sarvsetu is a high-endurance, high-altitude tactical UAV built to perform advanced long-range Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions. It is equally capable of functioning as an airborne communication relay, bridging critical gaps caused by terrain masking, foliage interference, or earth curvature.





This dual capability ensures uninterrupted command and control links between ground stations and low-altitude strike assets, particularly during precision terminal operations.





The UAV has a wingspan of approximately 3.2 metres and is constructed using composite materials including carbon fibre and glass fibre, which provide strength while keeping the all-up weight at just over seven kilograms.





It cruises at 70 kilometres per hour, with a maximum speed of 100 kilometres per hour. Sarvsetu can operate at altitudes of up to 3,000 metres above ground level and 5,500 metres above sea level, with wind resistance up to 35 kilometres per hour. Its endurance of eight hours allows for sustained missions without frequent recovery cycles.





The operational range extends to 120 kilometres, supported by multiple frequency bands including 1200 MHz, 5800 MHz, and 868 MHz. Launch methods are versatile, with options for vehicle-based, hand, or runway-assisted deployment. The UAV is equipped with advanced vision systems, including night, thermal, and daylight imaging, enabling operations across diverse environments and conditions.





Applications of Sarvsetu span ISR missions, signal relay, and battlefield communication support. By acting as a network hub in the sky, it ensures robust, low-latency video and command links, which are critical for coordinating precision strikes and maintaining situational awareness.





This makes it particularly valuable in contested or remote theatres where conventional communication infrastructure is unavailable or unreliable.





Horus Innovations, headquartered in Delhi, is focused on indigenous innovation in unmanned aerial systems. The company designs and manufactures advanced UAVs tailored to modern defence requirements, emphasising reliability, autonomy, and mission adaptability.





Its broader portfolio includes platforms for surveillance, border security, mapping, and industrial applications, reflecting a commitment to strengthening national security capabilities through homegrown technology.





Beyond product development, Horus Innovations also invests in ecosystem building. It offers drone pilot training programmes and lab setups for educational institutions, ensuring that future engineers and operators are equipped with practical skills in UAV design, assembly, and operations. This holistic approach positions the company not only as a manufacturer but also as a contributor to India’s growing drone industry.





Sarvsetu’s development reflects the increasing demand for tactical UAVs that combine endurance, versatility, and indigenous engineering. By integrating ISR capabilities with communication relay functions, Horus Innovations has created a platform that addresses critical gaps in battlefield operations while remaining cost-efficient and adaptable to multiple mission profiles.





Agencies







