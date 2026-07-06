



Hughes Precision Manufacturing, headquartered in Bangalore, has announced a major expansion of its small-arms ammunition production capacity.





The company is increasing its annual output from 80 million rounds to 220 million rounds, a move that significantly strengthens its position in the global defence manufacturing sector.





The expansion is centred at its Verna Industrial Estate facility in Goa, which now ranks among the largest small-calibre ammunition manufacturing sites in both the Middle East and Asia.





Founded in 2016, Hughes Precision has quickly established itself as a trusted supplier to armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilian markets worldwide. Its clientele includes several Indian state police forces, notably Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, reflecting the company’s growing domestic footprint alongside its international reach.





By scaling production to such levels, Hughes Precision is not only addressing rising demand but also reinforcing India’s broader self-reliance goals under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.





The expanded facility is equipped with an in-house Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR)-approved R&D unit, which ensures that innovation and quality assurance remain integral to operations.





A dedicated testing range further enhances reliability standards, while the adoption of advanced technologies such as 3D printing underscores the company’s commitment to military innovation. These capabilities allow Hughes Precision to experiment with new designs, improve efficiency, and accelerate the development of next-generation ammunition systems.





The company’s product portfolio is extensive, covering more than 30 calibre types, which cater to diverse operational requirements across military, policing, and civilian sectors.





This breadth of offerings positions Hughes Precision as a versatile manufacturer capable of meeting both conventional and specialised demands. The facility’s scale and technological sophistication also open avenues for export growth, aligning with India’s ambition to become a global hub for defence manufacturing and supply.





By combining high-volume production with advanced R&D and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, Hughes Precision is setting new benchmarks in the small-arms ammunition industry. Its expansion reflects both strategic foresight and operational excellence, ensuring that India’s defence ecosystem gains a stronger, more resilient supply chain.





The development also highlights the growing role of private-sector enterprises in driving India’s defence modernisation and global competitiveness.





Agencies







