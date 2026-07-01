



United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has announced that a pivotal Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting will be convened in the Philippines in mid-July.





This declaration was made during his address at the IX US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington DC.





The announcement signals a dynamic shift in the Indo-Pacific security architecture, underscoring the determination of the four partner nations to deepen their theatre-level alliances.





Ambassador Gor confirmed that the foreign ministers of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan will gather in Manila in approximately two weeks.





He emphasised that the four nations are moving with absolute synchronisation to strengthen their cooperation.





He noted that the forthcoming meeting builds upon the momentum of the earlier Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held in New Delhi, which had already set the stage for enhanced collaboration.





He remarked that the Philippines meeting would not replace other planned Quad engagements. Instead, it will complement them, with further ministerial assemblies and a leaders’ summit anticipated in the near future. Gor highlighted that the Quad’s agenda is expanding, with a clear focus on consolidating alliances and reinforcing the collective resolve to maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific.





The Ambassador’s speech also reflected the broader trajectory of India-US relations, which are increasingly intertwined with regional security and economic frameworks.





He pointed out that the Quad’s evolution is not limited to maritime security but extends to critical technologies, supply chain resilience, and infrastructure development.





This comprehensive approach is designed to counterbalance rising geopolitical challenges, particularly those stemming from China’s assertive posture in the region.





The announcement comes at a time when India and the United States are also negotiating trade deals and engaging in high-level diplomatic exchanges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with US Senator Marco Rubio on the sidelines of the G7 summit further illustrate the expanding scope of bilateral ties. These engagements are shaping a multidimensional partnership that spans defence, trade, technology, and strategic diplomacy.





Ambassador Gor’s remarks at the summit reinforced Washington’s view of New Delhi as one of its most reliable allies in the Indo-Pacific. He stressed that the United States is committed to scaling up cooperation with India across defence, maritime domain awareness, and advanced technologies.





The Quad, in this context, serves as a cornerstone of regional security architecture, ensuring freedom of navigation and a rules-based order.





The Philippines, as the ASEAN Chair for 2026, will provide a significant backdrop for the upcoming Quad meeting. The gathering is expected to send a strong signal of unity and resolve, while also deepening engagement with ASEAN and other regional partners. This step is part of a broader strategy to consolidate the Quad’s role as a stabilising force amid intensifying geopolitical rivalries.





The Manila meeting will therefore not only reaffirm the Quad’s priorities but also highlight the growing convergence between India and the United States in shaping the future of the Indo-Pacific.





It represents a continuation of the strategic momentum generated in Delhi and a precursor to further high-level engagements that will define the trajectory of regional security and cooperation.





ANI







