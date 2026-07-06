



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in Doha on Sunday as part of his ongoing multi-nation tour.





The meeting was described by Jaishankar as a pleasure, with the Indian minister expressing gratitude to the Qatari leadership for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.





The discussions covered a broad spectrum of bilateral cooperation. Energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties were all reviewed in detail. Jaishankar emphasised that new opportunities for deepening the Strategic Partnership were explored during the talks, reflecting the growing momentum in India-Qatar relations.





India and Qatar had elevated their ties to the level of a Strategic Partnership during the state visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to India in February last year. This framework has since provided a strong foundation for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.





Jaishankar also appreciated Qatar’s sharing of assessments on the ongoing West Asia conflict and its impact on the region. He noted the importance of such exchanges in shaping India’s understanding of regional dynamics and in strengthening collaborative approaches to peace and stability.





According to a statement issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks focused on bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation, particularly in the economic sector.





Regional developments and their impact on the global economy and energy markets were also discussed. Both leaders underlined the importance of resolving disputes and conflicts through dialogue and diplomatic means, which they agreed contributes to enhancing regional and international stability.





The statement further highlighted that both sides agreed to continue strengthening cooperation through joint working mechanisms and bilateral committees across priority sectors. This reflects a shared commitment to institutionalising collaboration and ensuring sustained progress in the partnership.





Jaishankar’s visit to Qatar is part of a wider multi-nation tour covering Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the United States and Belgium. His official engagements in the Gulf nations, scheduled from 5 to 10 July, will focus on enhancing bilateral relations with these countries.





The visits will also provide opportunities to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, as noted in a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.





The Gulf region remains critical for India’s energy security, trade flows and the welfare of its large expatriate community. Strengthening ties with Qatar and other Gulf nations is therefore a strategic priority for New Delhi, particularly in the context of ongoing regional tensions and global economic uncertainties.





ANI







