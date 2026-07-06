



India has strongly criticised Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent honour in Seychelles.





The government described Asif as “mentally unstable” and accused him of making “silly comments” on matters he had little knowledge of.





Sources within the government stated that Asif’s mental instability was a “known fact.” They added that his appointment to such a senior position reflected poorly on Pakistan’s current state of affairs. According to the response, Asif appeared to have no substantive responsibilities and instead spent his time making frivolous remarks.





The Indian government further noted that envy was a poor motivation, particularly when expressed by someone steeped in hate speech. This sharp rebuttal followed Asif’s questioning of the legitimacy of the honour conferred upon Prime Minister Modi in Seychelles.





During his visit to the island nation, Prime Minister Modi was awarded the newly instituted “Guardian of the Blue Horizon” Presidential Distinction. The award recognised his commitment to environmental conservation and his efforts to advance the aspirations of Small Island Developing States.





Prime Minister Modi became the first recipient of the distinction after Seychelles revamped its national honours system. In his acceptance, he thanked the people and government of Seychelles and dedicated the award to countries confronting the challenges of climate change.





This is not the first time Khawaja Asif has faced criticism from neighbouring countries. In November 2025, Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration condemned him for threatening attacks against Afghanistan. Noorullah Noori, the Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, described Asif as a “mentally ill” person.





Noori, addressing a gathering at the time, said, “Your history against Bangladesh and India is clear. Our history against Russia, America and Britain is clear. You judge.” His remarks underscored the regional disapproval of Asif’s rhetoric and behaviour.





India’s latest response highlights the growing frustration with Pakistan’s defence leadership and its repeated attempts to undermine Prime Minister Modi’s international recognition.





The sharp language used by Indian officials reflects the seriousness with which New Delhi views such remarks, particularly when they target honours linked to global environmental leadership.





ANI







