



Indian dignitaries have paid tribute to the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, ahead of the formal state funeral ceremonies in Tehran.





The Embassy of Iran in India confirmed this in a post on X, sharing images of People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti and Congress leader Salman Khurshid, alongside other delegates preparing to travel for the high-profile proceedings.





Mehbooba Mufti flew from New Delhi to Tehran on Thursday evening, becoming the only non-Shia politician from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to be invited by Iran. Following her departure, the official government delegation also began its journey.





Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita left Delhi on Friday morning, joined by Bihar Governor Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd), as India prepared to participate in the global gathering.





The visit coincides with the commencement of state mourning rituals in Tehran. Iranian state media reported that the first stage of the funeral ceremonies began at the Grand Mosalla, where the mortal remains of the late Leader and his companions were placed in the main prayer hall. The casket was draped with a sacred red flag from the shrine of Imam Hussein, symbolising resistance and sacrifice.





International guests have already arrived to pay tribute, including religious scholars and cultural figures from Indonesia and Afghanistan. Representatives of Iran’s recognised religious minorities also attended, reflecting the broad participation in the opening stage of the mourning rituals. Massive crowds of mourners dressed in black gathered in Tehran, waving flags, singing hymns, and carrying portraits of the late Leader.





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed sorrow but urged resilience, declaring that the martyrdom marked the beginning of a new chapter of unity and progress. He emphasised that the system rests on faith, ideals, and the will of the nation.





The funeral itinerary spans multiple cities across Iran and Iraq, including Tehran, Qom, Mashhad, Najaf, and Karbala, highlighting the unprecedented scale of the arrangements.





Security forces have mounted one of the largest deployments in Iran’s history to maintain order and protect leadership during the ceremonies. Aviation assets may be used to monitor crowd movements.





Due to heightened threats, Mojtaba Khamenei, the current Supreme Leader, will not attend his father’s funeral. Iranian officials have warned adversaries against any miscalculation, promising harsh retaliation against aggression.





The preservation of Ayatollah Khamenei’s remains over four months has drawn attention. Experts confirmed that refrigerated cold storage was used, as chemical embalming is barred under Islamic law. Shia clerical exemptions permitted delayed burial in this exceptional case. Parallel to these technical details, questions about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health persist, with conflicting reports from Iranian and US sources.





Despite these challenges, Tehran is leveraging the funeral to consolidate international partnerships. Delegations from around 100 countries are expected, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese Vice Chairman He Wei, and senior Taliban officials. The extensive participation underscores the geopolitical significance of the event and Iran’s intent to project unity and resilience on the global stage.





ANI







