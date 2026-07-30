



The Directorate General of Maritime Administration has issued a fresh advisory aimed at safeguarding Indian crew members deployed on merchant vessels. The directive applies to both Indian and foreign-flagged ships carrying Indian seafarers.





It calls for heightened vigilance while transiting the Gulf of Aden and waters off the Horn of Africa, where piracy incidents have seen a resurgence in recent months.





The advisory follows a series of piracy attempts reported since April 2026 in the region. These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of Indian sailors, prompting the maritime authority to strengthen precautionary measures.





The Gulf of Aden and the Horn of Africa remain among the most volatile maritime corridors, with international shipping frequently targeted by organised pirate groups.





The Directorate General of Maritime Administration has instructed shipowners, operators, masters, company security officers and recruitment and placement service licence agencies to strictly adhere to the latest edition of Best Management Practices, known as BMP 5.





This internationally recognised framework provides guidelines for protection against piracy and maritime security threats. BMP 5 emphasises layered defence measures, including watchkeeping, evasive manoeuvres, and coordination with naval forces operating in the region.





The advisory further stresses the importance of comprehensive ship security risk assessments before entering the High-Risk Area. These assessments are designed to identify vulnerabilities and ensure preparedness against potential attacks. Ship Security Plans must be updated and implemented effectively, ensuring that crew members are trained and equipped to respond to hostile boarding attempts.





The Gulf of Aden has historically been a hotspot for piracy, particularly during the peak of Somali pirate activity in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Although international naval patrols and coordinated security programs had reduced incidents significantly, recent months have witnessed a worrying uptick. Analysts suggest that economic instability in coastal regions, coupled with reduced naval presence, has emboldened pirate groups once again.





India, as a major seafaring nation with thousands of crew deployed globally, has consistently prioritised maritime safety. The Indian Navy has maintained a strong presence in the Western Indian Ocean, frequently responding to distress calls and thwarting piracy attempts.





The latest advisory complements these operational measures by reinforcing the responsibilities of shipping companies and recruitment agencies in protecting Indian nationals.





The directive also aligns with international maritime security initiatives, including cooperation with the Combined Maritime Forces and other multinational task groups. By mandating strict compliance with BMP 5 and updated Ship Security Plans, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration seeks to ensure that Indian crew members are not exposed to unnecessary risks while supporting global trade routes.





PTI







