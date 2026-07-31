



Hindustan Shipyard Limited has delivered INS Nipun, the second indigenous Diving Support Vessel, to the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam, marking a decisive enhancement of India’s deep-sea rescue and underwater operational capabilities.





The 118-metre vessel, with over 80 per cent indigenous content, is equipped with advanced systems for saturation diving, submarine rescue, and deep-sea intervention, reinforcing India’s maritime self-reliance.





INS Nipun was formally handed over on 30 July 2026, exactly a year after HSL delivered INS Nistar, the first vessel of the class. This milestone underscores HSL’s growing reputation for constructing complex strategic platforms and its role in advancing indigenous defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat program.





The acceptance document was signed by Rear Admiral Arvind Rawal, Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command and Chairman of the D448 Committee, along with Rear Admiral Chandrasekharan Raghuram (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of HSL.





The vessel measures 118 metres in length and displaces over 8,560 tonnes. It incorporates advanced dynamic positioning systems, saturation diving equipment, submarine rescue machinery, and deep-sea intervention tools.





These features provide the Indian Navy with a robust, integrated platform capable of executing complex underwater operations, including submarine rescue missions and salvage tasks. INS Nipun is also designed to function as the Mother Ship for the Navy’s Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel, enabling rapid evacuation and rescue of personnel in submarine emergencies.





Derived from the Sanskrit word meaning “adept” or “capable,” INS Nipun is a highly specialised platform tailored for deep-sea diving and rescue missions. It is fitted with Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) that enhance operational capability by supporting diver monitoring, underwater inspection, and salvage operations.





The vessel’s saturation diving systems allow divers to operate at significant depths for extended durations, a critical capability for modern naval operations.





The delivery of INS Nipun highlights the collaborative synergy between the Union government, the Indian Navy, and public sector shipyards in expanding India’s sovereign maritime capabilities. Industry leaders have emphasised that the commissioning of this vessel reflects India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence shipbuilding, while simultaneously strengthening operational readiness in the maritime domain.





With indigenous content exceeding 80 per cent, INS Nipun stands as a flagship of India’s defence industrial base, showcasing the integration of advanced technology with domestic manufacturing.





The induction of INS Nipun is expected to significantly augment the Navy’s capabilities in underwater inspection, salvage assistance, submarine rescue, and coastal operational deployment.





Together with INS Nistar, INS Nipun completes the pair of Diving Support Vessels ordered by the Indian Navy, thereby expanding the fleet’s specialised underwater support infrastructure. This achievement also reinforces India’s ability to sustain extended naval deployments and respond effectively to emergencies at sea.





The vessel’s commissioning represents not only a technological accomplishment but also a strategic step in bolstering India’s maritime infrastructure. It demonstrates the Navy’s preparedness to undertake complex underwater missions and highlights the role of indigenous shipbuilding in advancing national security objectives.





By delivering INS Nipun, HSL has further cemented its position as a critical contributor to India’s defence shipbuilding program.





Agencies







