



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that India is scaling new heights in defence production and exports, citing DRDO’s successful missile tests and the commissioning of INS Mahendragiri as proof of India’s growing self-reliance and global trust in its defence technology.





Defence exports have surged to nearly ₹39,000 crore in FY 2025–26, marking a dramatic rise from just ₹686 crore in 2014.





India’s defence sector has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been at the forefront of this progress, successfully testing advanced missile systems that enhance India’s strategic capabilities.





On 8 July 2026, the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket was tested at Chandipur, Odisha, achieving a precise strike at 60 kilometres with advanced manoeuvrability. This system significantly boosts India’s artillery firepower.





Just days later, on 23 July 2026, DRDO conducted the maiden flight test of the Kusha Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island. The missile intercepted a simulated high-speed aerial threat, demonstrating India’s growing expertise in layered air defence systems.





Kusha is expected to complement existing platforms such as Akash and MR-SAM, strengthening India’s ability to counter aerial threats.





The commissioning of INS Mahendragiri into the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet on 11 July 2026 marked another milestone. This advanced stealth frigate, with over 75% indigenous content, has a displacement of 6,670 tons and can reach speeds of 28 knots.





It is equipped with supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, anti-submarine warfare systems, and a multi-role helicopter. Its stealth features, modern sensors, and network-centric combat systems make it a formidable addition to India’s naval strength.





PM Modi highlighted his recent visit to Indonesia, where India signed a major deal to supply BrahMos and Astra missiles.





This agreement underscores India’s emergence as a reliable exporter of advanced defence systems and reflects growing international confidence in Indian technology. India now exports defence equipment to more than 80 countries, with Defence Public Sector Undertakings and private firms contributing significantly to this growth.





India’s defence production reached ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025–26, with exports soaring to nearly ₹39,000 crore. Defence Public Sector Undertakings accounted for ₹21,071 crore, while private firms contributed ₹17,353 crore. This represents a threefold increase in exports over the past five years, highlighting India’s integration into global supply chains.





These achievements symbolise the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, where indigenous design, development, and manufacturing are reducing dependence on imports. India is not only enhancing its own security but also contributing to global stability by becoming a trusted defence partner.





The government’s reforms, including streamlined export licences and certification processes, have further boosted competitiveness.





India’s defence transformation is supported by strong private-sector participation, contributing nearly ₹42,000 crore in FY 2026.





Companies are producing advanced components, survivability systems, and composite materials, integrating into global supply chains. With continued investment, India is poised to expand into next-generation technologies such as hypersonic weapons, AI-enabled systems, and advanced naval platforms.





ANI







