



India has continued to extend vital humanitarian assistance to Venezuela in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes under Operation Amistad.





The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Indian Army Field Hospital remains actively engaged in relief operations across affected regions, providing emergency medical care and support to survivors.





MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India’s commitment in a post on X, stating, “Operation Amistad: Extending a helping hand. Making a difference. The Army Field Hospital's relief efforts in Venezuela.” His remarks highlighted the ongoing presence of Indian medical teams on the ground.





The Indian Embassy in Caracas announced that India has donated two BHISHM Cubes to Venezuela. These advanced modular field hospitals are designed to deliver rapid trauma care and intensive medical support in disaster-hit areas.





Indian Army doctors conducted a live demonstration for Venezuelan medical officers, showcasing the deployment and operational capabilities of the BHISHM Cube system.





Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez expressed profound gratitude to India and other nations for their solidarity. In a heartfelt message, she honoured rescuers from the United Kingdom, Qatar, France, India, Barbados, Brazil, and Argentina, praising their courage and dedication.





She declared that Venezuela “will be reborn” and emphasised that the Venezuelan people will never forget the noble gestures of international partners.





The continuation of Operation Amistad coincided with Venezuela’s 215th Independence Day on Sunday. Despite the sombre atmosphere, interim President Rodriguez sought to project resilience during a military service marking the national holiday, underscoring the country’s determination to recover from tragedy.





According to Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information, the earthquakes have claimed 3,342 lives, with thousands more feared missing. The disaster has left 16,470 people injured and 17,345 homeless, as reported by Al Jazeera. Rescue operations remain underway, with international teams working alongside Venezuelan authorities to locate survivors and provide urgent relief.





India’s sustained involvement under Operation Amistad reflects its broader humanitarian ethos and commitment to global solidarity in times of crisis. The deployment of advanced medical technology, including the BHISHM Cubes, demonstrates India’s growing capacity to deliver rapid and effective disaster relief across the world.





ANI







