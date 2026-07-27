



Dr. Jitendra Singh described India’s Partition as the greatest blunder of history and asserted that the retrieval of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir remains the only pending issue between India and Pakistan.





He emphasised that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s defence strategy has shifted from a reactive posture to a decisive proactive response against external aggression, marking a fundamental transformation in the country’s security landscape.





He was speaking at the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemoration organised by the Jammu Kashmir Peoples’ Forum in collaboration with the PoK Youth Forum at the Kashmiri Cultural Centre in New Delhi.





The event was attended by Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj as Guest of Honour, with Kargil War Veteran Col. KK Sharma presiding. The program was led by Mahinder Mehta, Convenor of the Jammu Kashmir Peoples’ Forum, alongside the PoK Youth Forum, to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil conflict.





Dr. Singh said Kargil Vijay Diwas is both a solemn remembrance and a reaffirmation of national resolve. He highlighted that the victory symbolises the indomitable courage of the Indian Armed Forces and the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguard unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stressed that the lessons of Kargil remain relevant today as India continues to face challenges requiring vigilance and unity.





Tracing the roots of the Kargil conflict, he linked it to the Partition, which he termed the greatest blunder of history. He said Partition inflicted immense human suffering, displaced millions and laid the foundation for decades of hostility, including the wars of 1947, 1965, 1971 and Kargil, as well as sustained cross-border terrorism and proxy warfare. He also recalled the displacement of Kashmiri Pandits as one of the gravest humanitarian tragedies in independent India.





He underlined that India has fundamentally transformed its national security approach over the last decade. The Government adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, strengthened border management and replaced a reactive doctrine with a proactive strategy capable of decisive responses. This shift has enhanced national confidence and strengthened India’s ability to safeguard its territorial integrity.





Dr. Singh said peace and development are mutually reinforcing, pointing to the transformation in Jammu & Kashmir in recent years. He referred to major infrastructure projects such as railway connectivity to the Valley, the world’s highest railway bridge, new AIIMS institutions, irrigation projects and accelerated development initiatives.





These, he said, have improved quality of life and strengthened public confidence, with peace enabling development and development reinforcing stability.





He noted that India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing has further strengthened national security. Indigenous defence production has expanded, advanced strategic capabilities have been developed, and India has emerged as a significant exporter of defence equipment, reflecting technological progress and strategic confidence under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.





Referring to developments across the Line of Control, Dr. Singh said the pace of development in Jammu & Kashmir has become a source of inspiration for people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.





He recalled the unanimous Parliamentary Resolution of 1994, reaffirming that there is no issue between India and Pakistan except the retrieval of PoK, which is an integral part of India.





Paying tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War, he urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from their courage, patriotism and sacrifice. He said the spirit of Kargil continues to inspire every Indian to work towards a stronger, secure, self-reliant and developed nation, while remaining steadfast in the collective commitment to preserve India’s unity, sovereignty and national interests.





PIB







