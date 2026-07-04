



India has once again reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably halts its sponsorship of cross‑border terrorism.





The statement was delivered by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, during a media briefing on Friday, 3 July 2026.





His remarks came in response to a recent international conference convened in Pakistan, where Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar described the treaty as essential for “regional peace, stability and cooperation.”





The Indian government’s position is that the treaty, signed in 1960 under the spirit of goodwill and friendship, cannot continue while Pakistan undermines those principles through decades of support for terrorism.





The Cabinet Committee on Security had already placed the treaty in abeyance on 23 April 2025, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians and injured many more. That attack prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, striking terrorist infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir.





Jaiswal reminded the press that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier declared, “Water and blood cannot flow together.” He emphasised that the suspension of the treaty is not only a response to terrorism but also shaped by new realities such as climate change, demographic pressures, and technological advances in water management. These factors have altered the strategic environment in which the treaty was originally conceived.





India has previously expressed willingness to discuss modalities with Pakistan for the custody of terrorists whose names were shared years ago. However, Islamabad has failed to act on these requests.





The government continues to link any restoration of the treaty to Pakistan’s irreversible renunciation of terrorism. Jaiswal’s remarks underline that India’s stance is firm and consistent, and not subject to rhetorical appeals from Pakistan.





The timing of Pakistan’s conference on the Indus coincided with a severe heatwave affecting the country, highlighting the domestic pressures it faces in managing water resources. Yet India has dismissed such appeals, pointing instead to Pakistan’s continued promotion of violence across borders.





The Indian government has also intensified its rhetoric in recent weeks, particularly against the backdrop of protests and police crackdowns in Pakistan‑occupied Kashmir, which have further strained bilateral relations.





The Salal Dam on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, part of the Indus water system, remains emblematic of India’s control over water projects in the region.





The suspension of the treaty has direct operational implications for such infrastructure, reinforcing India’s strategic autonomy in managing its rivers and hydroelectric capacity. The government’s position is that until Pakistan demonstrates credible and irreversible change, the treaty will remain in abeyance.





Agencies







