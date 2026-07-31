



Iran has claimed responsibility for a major strike on US assets in Jordan, stating that three F-35 fighter jets were destroyed and three more heavily damaged at Al-Azraq Air Base.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its Aerospace Force launched ballistic missiles at the deployment ramp and maintenance facilities where the aircraft were stationed. According to Iranian state media, several US officers and technical personnel were also killed in the attack.





The IRGC described the operation as retaliation for a US airstrike on Qeshm Island the previous night. Iranian officials alleged that American forces operating from Jordan had targeted two residential houses with bunker-busting bombs, killing three members of a family, including a child, and injuring two other children. This claim was made alongside accusations of deliberate civilian targeting.





US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its forces had conducted a large-scale wave of strikes against IRGC targets inside Iran on July 29. The operation reportedly struck dozens of military sites, including command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance posts, and maritime defence capabilities. CENTCOM stated that the strikes were intended to reduce threats posed by Iran and its proxies to US forces, commercial shipping, and neighbouring Gulf states.





CENTCOM also reported that on July 28, Iranian forces had attempted a surprise attack by launching multiple ballistic missiles at US personnel stationed in the Middle East. All incoming missiles were successfully intercepted, preventing casualties or damage. The US military emphasised that more than 50,000 American service members remain deployed across the region, maintaining high vigilance and readiness.





Explosions were reported across southern Iran following the US strikes, with Iranian media citing damage in Bandar Abbas and Kish Island. These areas are strategically significant, given their proximity to the Strait of Hormuz and their role in Iran’s maritime operations.





Prior to claiming responsibility for the strike on Al-Azraq, the IRGC issued a warning to countries assisting the United States, threatening harsh retaliation unless they altered their policies. The IRGC also asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remained under its control, declaring that the waterway would not be reopened while US threats and interference in regional maritime traffic continued. This statement underscores Tehran’s strategy of leveraging control over one of the world’s most vital energy trade routes.





The escalation highlights the intensifying confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with both sides trading strikes across multiple theatres. The targeting of advanced US aircraft such as the F-35, if confirmed, would represent a significant blow to American military assets in the region and mark a sharp escalation in the conflict.





ANI







