



Iran is set to receive Chinese-made air-defence missile launchers within weeks, marking one of its largest known efforts to strengthen short-range defences since the outbreak of its war with the United States and Israel.





The deal, valued at between $60 and $70 million, involves the purchase of 300 to 400 man-portable air defence systems, including the QW-12 and FN-16 models. Deliveries are expected to begin by air from Urumqi in western China, transiting through Pakistan before reaching Iran, though schedules and quantities may still change.





The contract was signed with Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, a Hong Kong-based intermediary linked to the Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang Group.





While Iran’s foreign ministry has not commented, China’s foreign ministry dismissed the reports as groundless, insisting Beijing continues to promote peace. Pakistan’s military has also denied involvement in facilitating the transfers, calling such speculation false.





Iran’s need to rearm follows months of intense fighting in which U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted facilities tied to its missile, drone and air-defence programs. Tehran retaliated with barrages of ballistic missiles and drones, exposing vulnerabilities in defending fixed military and strategic sites against advanced aircraft and precision-guided weapons. Portable systems like MANPADS are valued for their mobility, allowing small teams to disperse and relocate them quickly, making them less vulnerable than fixed batteries.





The QW-12 and FN-16 are shoulder-fired, infrared-guided surface-to-air missiles designed to engage low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones. Defence analysts note that while the QW-12 is less advanced than newer QW variants such as the QW-18 and QW-19, it still provides effective short-range protection.





European and Middle Eastern security sources have confirmed Iran’s interest in acquiring QW-series systems, with discussions covering QW-12, QW-18 and QW-19. Western intelligence sources also suggest Tehran has explored overland routes to discreetly move Chinese military supplies and dual-use components, reducing the risk of disruption.





The procurement underscores Iran’s reliance on both domestic production and foreign suppliers despite years of sanctions. It also highlights deepening military ties with China, which extend beyond air-defence systems.





Reuters previously reported that Iran was close to securing a separate agreement with China for anti-ship cruise missiles, though it remains unclear if that deal was finalised. The delivery of hundreds of MANPADS would significantly expand Iran’s inventory and bolster its ability to defend sensitive sites, energy infrastructure and military installations.





The conflict remains volatile. Washington suspended bombardments temporarily, but President Donald Trump warned that strikes would resume if negotiations failed to end the five-month-old war. For Iran, the new Chinese systems represent both a tactical reinforcement and a strategic signal of its growing partnership with Beijing, even as the battlefield continues to evolve.





Agencies







