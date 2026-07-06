



The Indian Space Research Organisation has successfully resolved the third-stage anomaly that caused the PSLV-C62 failure in January 2026 and the PSLV-C61 setback in May 2025. This marks a significant step forward for the agency after two consecutive mission failures that had cast uncertainty over its most reliable launch vehicle.





Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh confirmed that the investigation committee has finalised its report. With this development, ISRO is now cleared to resume launches from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, restoring confidence in its operational capabilities.





Following the setbacks, a national-level expert committee was constituted to review the root cause of the roll-rate disturbances and loss of control experienced during the third-stage burn.





This panel included eminent figures such as former Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan and former ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, ensuring a comprehensive and authoritative review of the anomalies.





The committee’s findings highlighted critical issues in the propulsion system that had led to instability during the third-stage operations. Subsequent ground tests of modified propulsion components validated the corrective measures, paving the way for renewed launch readiness.





The resolution of these anomalies is crucial for ISRO’s broader program. The PSLV has long been regarded as the workhorse of India’s space missions, and its reliability is central to both domestic and international satellite launches. Restoring confidence in the PSLV is therefore vital for India’s space ambitions and its reputation as a dependable launch provider.





With the technical issues resolved, ISRO is now preparing for its upcoming Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission. This will be followed by a fresh PSLV mission, which will serve as a demonstration of the corrected systems and reaffirm the vehicle’s reliability.





The timing of these launches is significant, as ISRO continues to advance its ambitious programs, including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission and collaborations with private industry under the IN-SPACe framework. The successful resolution of the PSLV anomaly strengthens India’s position in the global space sector and ensures continuity in its expanding portfolio of missions.





The expert-led investigation and subsequent corrective actions underscore ISRO’s commitment to rigorous technical standards and its ability to overcome setbacks. The forthcoming launches will be closely watched as indicators of the agency’s resilience and its capacity to deliver on critical national and international space objectives.





Agencies







