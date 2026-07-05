



ISRO has successfully completed the first ground test of the solid motor for its Sub-Orbital Launch Vehicle for Experiments (SOLVE), marking a crucial step in validating the parachute-based deceleration system for the Gaganyaan mission.





Conducted on 3 July 2026 at Sriharikota, the test confirmed that all performance parameters met expectations, strengthening preparations for India’s first human spaceflight programme.





The Indian Space Research Organisation carried out the static test of the SOLVE-ST01 motor at the Static Test Facility of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The test began at 10 am and was reported to have achieved all planned objectives. Engineers confirmed that the motor’s performance matched predictions, ensuring reliability for upcoming test missions.





SOLVE has been designed as a dedicated platform to conduct integrated parachute tests for the Gaganyaan Crew Module. These missions will involve carrying the Crew Module to altitudes between 10 and 17 kilometres before separation. Once detached, a carefully sequenced deployment of ten parachutes will slow the module ahead of its splashdown in the sea. This system is critical to ensuring astronaut safety during re-entry and recovery.





The solid stage of SOLVE is derived from the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle strap-on motor. However, it has been modified to meet Gaganyaan’s unique requirements.





Key changes include the use of a slow burn-rate propellant, a straight nozzle design, and the incorporation of a secondary injection thrust vector control system. These modifications allow the vehicle to simulate mission conditions more accurately and provide greater flexibility in testing.





ISRO emphasised that the development of SOLVE will enable the simulation of a wide range of scenarios expected during the crewed mission. This flexibility is vital for validating the deceleration system under different operational conditions, ensuring that astronauts can be safely returned to Earth.





The parachute system itself is a complex arrangement involving apex cover separation parachutes, drogue parachutes, pilot chutes, and main parachutes. Two of the three main parachutes are sufficient to ensure safe landing, with the third acting as redundancy. Recent Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Tests have already demonstrated the robustness of this system, including scenarios where one parachute fails to deploy.





Gaganyaan represents India’s first planned human spaceflight mission. Its objective is to demonstrate the nation’s capability to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit and return them safely.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan recently confirmed that three uncrewed missions will precede the crewed flight, with the first uncrewed mission expected later this year. These preparatory missions are essential to validate all systems before human participation.





The successful SOLVE ground test adds momentum to India’s human spaceflight programme. It highlights the integration of advanced propulsion technologies, parachute systems, and mission flexibility, all of which are essential for the safe execution of Gaganyaan. With continued progress, India is positioning itself among the select group of nations capable of independent human spaceflight.





Agencies







