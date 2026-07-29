



ISRO has successfully validated its indigenous ship-borne tracking terminals aboard NIOT’s research vessel Sagar Manusha, marking a major leap in India’s space program.





This breakthrough ensures reliable tracking of rockets and satellites over oceans, strengthens mission safety, and is crucial for the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission.





India’s space program has achieved another milestone with the successful testing of ship-borne tracking terminals developed by ISRO’s Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). The trial was conducted on 26 July 2026 aboard NIOT’s research vessel Sagar Manusha off the coast of Chennai. The system was tested under real maritime conditions and proved its ability to function effectively from a moving platform, validating its operational readiness.





The indigenous Ship-Borne Terminal (SBT) is designed to track launch vehicles and satellites once they move beyond the coverage of ground-based stations. Rockets quickly traverse oceanic regions after lift-off, where terrestrial tracking infrastructure cannot reach.





The SBT bridges this gap by ensuring uninterrupted communication and monitoring during critical mission phases. This capability is particularly vital for human spaceflight missions, where continuous monitoring of the crew module and launch vehicle is essential for safety.





The system will play a central role in the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight program. It will allow mission controllers to maintain real-time contact with astronauts and the spacecraft even when flying over the Indian Ocean and other remote regions.





This ensures better safety, rapid response to emergencies, and accurate trajectory tracking. The technology also supports satellite missions by providing coverage in areas without land-based infrastructure, thereby expanding India’s operational flexibility.





The validation of the SBT demonstrates India’s growing self-reliance in critical space infrastructure. Until now, such capabilities often depended on foreign systems or limited international tracking networks.





By developing and deploying its own ship-borne terminals, India reduces dependence on external technologies, lowers costs, and enhances mission security. This achievement reflects ISRO’s broader strategy of building indigenous systems to support ambitious projects like Gaganyaan and future deep-space missions.





The collaboration between ISRO and NIOT highlights the integration of maritime and space expertise.





The Sagar Manusha research vessel served as a mobile platform for the trials, showcasing India’s ability to deploy advanced tracking systems at sea. This synergy strengthens India’s space mission support infrastructure and ensures readiness for both uncrewed and crewed launches.





Beyond Gaganyaan, the ship-borne terminals will be invaluable for satellite launches, interplanetary missions, and deep-space exploration. They provide India with the flexibility to track spacecraft across remote oceanic stretches, reinforcing the country’s position as a rising space power.





The successful trial marks a milestone in India’s journey towards greater autonomy in space operations and sets the stage for safer, more reliable missions in the years ahead.





Agencies







