



Pisarv Technologies has unveiled Nagpaash, which is recognised as the world’s first UAV-based air-to-air electronic warfare jammer.





This breakthrough system has been designed specifically for modern tactical battlefields, where the ability to disrupt adversary communications and sensors from the air is becoming increasingly vital.





By integrating electronic warfare capabilities onto a UAV platform, Nagpaash represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous defence technology development.





Nagpaash is equipped with an omnidirectional jamming radius of up to 500 metres, allowing it to interfere with hostile signals across a wide area. This capability ensures that enemy drones, aircraft, and communication systems operating within its sphere are effectively neutralised.





Unlike traditional ground-based jammers, Nagpaash can project its electronic attack directly into contested airspace, providing a mobile and flexible shield against adversary systems.





The UAV has been engineered to operate effectively in GPS-denied environments, a critical feature given the increasing use of satellite navigation disruption in modern warfare. Its ability to navigate and function without reliance on GPS ensures resilience against electronic countermeasures and enhances survivability in hostile conditions.





This makes Nagpaash particularly suitable for forward airspace interception missions, where reliability and autonomy are paramount.





Technically, Nagpaash can achieve a top speed of 92 kilometres per hour, enabling it to manoeuvre quickly in tactical scenarios. Its operational range extends between 5 to 7 kilometres, providing sufficient coverage for frontline missions.





With a flight endurance of 35 to 45 minutes, the UAV can sustain electronic warfare operations long enough to disrupt enemy activity during critical phases of battle. These specifications make it a compact yet highly effective tool for short-duration, high-intensity engagements.





The system’s key capabilities include GPS-denied navigation and forward airspace interception, both of which are essential for modern battlefield conditions. By combining mobility, endurance, and electronic warfare strength, Nagpaash offers a unique solution to counter hostile aerial threats.





It is designed to complement existing counter-drone and electronic warfare programs, reinforcing India’s broader push towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence technology.





Nagpaash’s introduction marks a milestone in the evolution of UAV-based warfare. It demonstrates how unmanned systems can be transformed from passive reconnaissance platforms into active electronic attack assets.





This innovation not only strengthens India’s tactical battlefield capabilities but also positions the country at the forefront of UAV-based electronic warfare globally.





As adversaries increasingly rely on drones and advanced communication networks, systems like Nagpaash will play a decisive role in shaping the electromagnetic spectrum battlespace.





Agencies







