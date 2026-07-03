



Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting India’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, with commercial operations on priority sections targeted for 2027.





This assurance was formalised in a joint statement following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi.





The two leaders highlighted the milestone goal of introducing E10 trains to the network, anchoring the flagship bullet train project as a cornerstone of their cooperation.





Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Japanese companies to participate in future high-speed rail corridors, aligning with India’s sweeping vision of a 7,000-kilometre national high-speed rail network.





This vision was reinforced through the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on the Next-Generation Mobility Partnership, which aims to combine Japan’s advanced mobility technologies with India’s market potential and human resources.





The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project represents a landmark in India’s railway modernisation. As the country’s first high-speed corridor, it is designed to transform inter-city mobility and strengthen domestic railway capabilities.





Developed using Japanese Shinkansen technology and operational standards, the corridor incorporates advanced systems for traction, electrification, track infrastructure, and operations.





Beyond rail infrastructure, the joint statement emphasised regional geopolitics. The leaders underscored the strategic importance of India’s North Eastern Region in realising a resilient Indo-Pacific under the Act East Policy.





Japan pledged robust support for road networks, bridges, and disaster risk reduction in the region. Both nations committed to developing industrial value chains linking the North East with the Bay of Bengal and BIMSTEC partners.





The socio-economic partnership is further strengthened by progress on four major Japanese development assistance projects. These include Mumbai Metro Line 11, Bengaluru Metro Phase 3, healthcare and education infrastructure in Maharashtra, and sustainable horticulture initiatives in Punjab. Together, these projects reflect the breadth of cooperation across infrastructure and social sectors.





To anchor these economic and infrastructure agreements, both countries are expanding people-to-people exchanges and talent circulation. The leaders welcomed the fact that visitor numbers between India and Japan crossed 540,000 in 2025, and reiterated their commitment to promoting two-way tourism. They also agreed to expand dialogue on consular affairs to facilitate smoother exchanges.





Japanese language education in India is being further promoted through the Nihongo Partners programme.





The leaders also highlighted the role of creative industries such as anime, manga, gaming, and films in deepening cultural connections among the youth. These cultural exchanges are seen as vital in strengthening mutual understanding.





Sub-national diplomacy is playing a critical role in consolidating ties. The prime ministers welcomed the establishment of the India-Japan Governors’ Network for Friendship and Exchange. They noted active collaborations between regional pairings such as Yamanashi Prefecture and Uttar Pradesh, Toyama Prefecture and Andhra Pradesh, Shizuoka Prefecture and Gujarat, Hamamatsu City and Ahmedabad, Wakayama Prefecture and Maharashtra, San’in Region and Kerala, Ehime Prefecture and Tamil Nadu, Fukuoka Prefecture and Delhi, and Kitakyushu City and Telangana. These partnerships are building local economic networks and fostering grassroots cooperation.





The reaffirmation of Japan’s support for India’s high-speed rail ambitions, coupled with the expansion of socio-economic, cultural, and regional partnerships, underscores the depth and breadth of the India-Japan strategic relationship. The collaboration is not only transforming infrastructure but also strengthening the Indo-Pacific framework through shared vision and trust.





Agencies











