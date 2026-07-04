



The Union Home Ministry has formally designated 23 Pakistan-based individuals linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and The Resistance Front (TRF) as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), bringing the total number of designated individuals to 80.





This move targets operatives involved in infiltration, drone-based arms supply, recruitment, financing, and planning of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Union Home Ministry issued notifications on Saturday, confirming that the 23 individuals are now included in the Fourth Schedule of the UAPA. This empowers agencies such as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to block their finances, impose embargoes on arms, and seize assets. The designations reflect India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and are part of a broader strategy to dismantle cross-border terror infrastructure.





The list includes three close aides of Hafiz Saeed — Abdul Rauf, Hafiz Khalid Waleed, and Rana Iftikhar. Abdul Rauf, a senior member of LeT and JuD, operates under Saeed’s direct command in Lahore. Hafiz Khalid Waleed is another senior LeT and JuD leader, while Rana Iftikhar coordinates jihadi activities and motivates youth to join terrorist operations.





Among the designated JeM operatives is Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a senior functionary operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was directly involved in the April 22, 2022 Sunjwan attack on security forces in Jammu. Kashmiri has been accused of recruiting youth, imparting training, and facilitating infiltration into India.





Another key figure is Mohammad Mussadiq alias Doctor, JeM’s main handler of infiltration. He played a role in the Sunjwan attack and is accused of supplying arms and ammunition through drones, planning terror strikes, and managing JeM’s cyber operatives who recruit youth via social media platforms.





The third senior JeM functionary designated is Mufti Muhammad Asghar Khan alias Abu Saad, a launching commander of JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He was one of the masterminds behind the November 29, 2016 attack on the Indian Army camp at Nagrota. Alongside him, Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Zarrar and Abdullah Jehadi have also been named for their roles in recruitment, training, and infiltration.





The notification further includes individuals such as Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Haroon Rashid Ganai, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Abid Quyoom Lone, Nazir Ahmed Gujjar, Maulana Saifullah Khalid, Molana Yousaf Taibi, Owais Farooz, Qari Yaqub Sheikh, and Mohammed Shaheed Faisal. Faisal is particularly notable for his alleged links to both Al Qaeda and ISIS, highlighting the transnational nature of these networks.





Out of the 23 individuals, 17 are Pakistani nationals and 6 are Indian nationals, though all currently operate from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Their activities range from logistics and financing to direct involvement in attacks against Indian security forces.





The inclusion of these names follows the 2019 amendment to the UAPA, which allowed individuals — not just organisations — to be designated as terrorists. This amendment has enabled India to target operatives more effectively, cutting off their resources and disrupting their networks.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of zero tolerance against terrorism. He emphasised that the government is determined to dismantle every terror module to protect India and its citizens.





This latest action underscores India’s continued focus on countering Pakistan-backed terrorism, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, where infiltration and drone-based arms supply have become increasingly prevalent. It also signals India’s intent to pursue international cooperation in isolating these operatives and curbing their influence.





Agencies







