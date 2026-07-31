



The deployment of Mirage-2000 jets alongside MiG-21s and MiG-27s under Operation Safed Sagar marked a decisive turning point in the Kargil conflict of 1999.





These aircraft, equipped with precision laser-guided bombs, delivered crushing blows to enemy positions entrenched at high altitudes, forcing their withdrawal from strategic heights.





For the first time, the Indian Air Force employed high-precision munitions in combat, a move that fundamentally altered the trajectory of the war.





The 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was commemorated on 26 July at the Dras memorial, attended by veterans including retired IAF officers who had participated in the operation. The memorial, with its monumental obelisk inscribed with 'Op Vijay', stands as a tribute to over 500 soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the campaign.





A vintage MiG-21, once part of the Golden Arrows squadron, is displayed on the lawns, symbolising the valour and sacrifice of the Air Force. Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, who led the squadron, was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra after his aircraft was downed by a Pakistani surface-to-air missile while attempting to rescue a fellow pilot.





Group Captain Sanjay Misra (retd), a veteran of the Golden Arrows, recalled flying the very MiG-21 now displayed at the memorial. He reflected on the Battle of Tololing, where Indian soldiers fought uphill against entrenched adversaries, underscoring the immense difficulty of the operation.





The upcoming webseries Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War, set to premiere on 7 August, will highlight these episodes, including Ahuja’s sacrifice.





The Mirage-2000s played a pivotal role in the campaign, striking enemy bunkers at Tiger Hill and achieving notable success at Muntho Dhalo in June 1999. On 24 June, Mirage jets bombed Tiger Hill with laser-guided precision, enabling the recapture of the strategic peak.





Former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, who commanded the 17 Squadron during the war, later remarked that the deployment of Mirage-2000s had “turned the tide” in India’s favour. He emphasised that the strikes sent a clear message: no matter how precariously positioned the enemy was, Indian air power could reach and destroy them.





Helicopters provided essential casualty evacuation, while transport aircraft ensured heavy-lift logistics to forward airfields. Together, these efforts demonstrated the integrated strength of the Air Force in supporting ground operations.





Military experts have consistently described the Mirage-2000 as a “game changer” in the conflict, skewing the balance of military assets decisively towards India. The French-built, single-engine multirole fighter, capable of deploying a wide range of bombs and missiles, remains a cornerstone of the IAF’s fleet. India currently operates three squadrons of Mirage-2000s, all based at Gwalior, continuing the legacy of their critical role in the nation’s defence.





PTI







